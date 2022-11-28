Read full article on original website
WITN
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football regional championships are Friday and for the second time in the last three seasons New Bern will play for a spot in the state finals. In large part to a special senior running back, Aronne Herring. We feature him in this week’s...
Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
Goldsboro, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Goldsboro. The Wake Forest High School basketball team will have a game with Wayne Preparatory Academy on November 30, 2022, 14:30:00. The Wake Forest High School basketball team will have a game with Wayne Preparatory Academy on November 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
WITN
Police believe other vehicle ran stop sign in crash that killed Greene Central football player
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe the other driver ran a stop sign, killing a Greene Central High School football player this past weekend. Ayden Police Chief Chris Forehand said Jah’Tayvious Edwards was alone in his vehicle when it was hit just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
WITN
John Paul II boys basketball battles past Pungo Christian in overtime
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school hoops a great battle between Pungo Christian and John Paul II Mondy night in Greenville. Raiders trailed by a few scores at the break but fought back to go up two scores in the 4th. Austin Garrish basket and one there. The game full...
WITN
Safety an emphasis ahead of Kinston Christmas Parade
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of happiness, not a time of fear. However, it was exactly that at the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade when a pickup truck drove, hit, and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. The tragic incident has raised safety concerns for other Christmas...
wcti12.com
Gun given to student at school by classmate at Warsaw Elementary School
WARSAW, Duplin County — Two students, a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old, at Warsaw Elementary School will receive a juvenile petition after a gun was exchanged between them on campus, according to Duplin County Sheriff's Office Captain Scott Kennedy. He said the mother of the 11-year-old student found a 9mm...
neusenews.com
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park
Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
WITN
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -County commissioners and people of Bertie County came out Wednesday night for what they called a special emergency meeting. The gathering was held to appoint Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin to the position just days before his term begins next Monday. Ruffin will be finishing out the term...
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
WITN
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
WITN
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
wcti12.com
Weather hinders search for missing man, search now turned to recovery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Earlier this week, crews used drones, divers and robots to recover a car and a woman identified as 40-year-old Shenethia Daniels. Director of the Craven County...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
Three sentenced in murder of Selma 19-year-old from 2020
SELMA, N.C. — Three men were sentenced in a murder that ended the life of a 19-year-old who was killed in Selma in early 2020. Malik Shepherd, who was about to go to college, died on Jan. 4, 2020, in a shooting. The shooting took place at W. Preston...
Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
wcti12.com
Havelock middle schooler charged after making gun-related threats
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Tucker Creek Middle School was charged after police said he made gun-related threats Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The 13-year-old was charged on a juvenile petition, taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention facility. Police said this was an isolated incident and there...
wcti12.com
Fleet Readiness Center East earns state environmental award
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently earned state recognition for its environmental efforts as NC Secretary of the Environment Elizabeth Biser presented an award for pollution prevention. FRCE earned the honor for an industrial wastewater reduction and water conservation initiative.
