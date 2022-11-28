ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Safety an emphasis ahead of Kinston Christmas Parade

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of happiness, not a time of fear. However, it was exactly that at the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade when a pickup truck drove, hit, and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. The tragic incident has raised safety concerns for other Christmas...
KINSTON, NC
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park

Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
KINSTON, NC
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
HAVELOCK, NC
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
KINSTON, NC
Havelock middle schooler charged after making gun-related threats

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Tucker Creek Middle School was charged after police said he made gun-related threats Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The 13-year-old was charged on a juvenile petition, taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention facility. Police said this was an isolated incident and there...
HAVELOCK, NC
Fleet Readiness Center East earns state environmental award

HAVELOCK, Craven County — Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently earned state recognition for its environmental efforts as NC Secretary of the Environment Elizabeth Biser presented an award for pollution prevention. FRCE earned the honor for an industrial wastewater reduction and water conservation initiative.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

