A ribbon-cutting celebrating the first completed home of a third housing development in the city of Washington took place yesterday. The $12 million project with RJ Development and developer Jeff Steimel and Ross Wade includes single-family homes and townhomes and pushes the new 2022 housing projects in Washington and Daviess County over the $37 million dollar mark. The three new projects this year will provide some 290 housing products including apartments, single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. The Buffalo Trace Housing Addition is located on the East side of Washington on Buzzard Road.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO