Deborah Sue Cutter
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
Ribbon Cutting on Washington’s Third Housing Development
A ribbon-cutting celebrating the first completed home of a third housing development in the city of Washington took place yesterday. The $12 million project with RJ Development and developer Jeff Steimel and Ross Wade includes single-family homes and townhomes and pushes the new 2022 housing projects in Washington and Daviess County over the $37 million dollar mark. The three new projects this year will provide some 290 housing products including apartments, single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. The Buffalo Trace Housing Addition is located on the East side of Washington on Buzzard Road.
$12 Million Housing Development Underway in Washington
A $12 million housing project featuring townhouses and single-family homes now has homes built and sales in progress in the city of Washington, marking the third major housing project begun in 2022. RJ Community Builders LLC, owned and operated by local Washington natives Ross Wade and Jeff Steimel, are building...
Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes
Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
Don Osborne, 81, Vincennes
Donald W. Osborne, 81, of Vincennes, died November 28, 2022,in Bridgepointe Health Campus, Vincennes. Don was born January 14, 1941, in Vincennes, the son of Commodore “C.E.” and Selma (Strate) Osborne. He was the older brother to two sisters — Marilyn, who was his constant confidant and supporter, and their younger sister Edna, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor
A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with […]
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington
An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
An Artist with a Bulldozer
Joe Titzer is thrilled to be back in the River City. It is his first time working in Evansville since his days at the former Clearcrest Pines Golf Course. Since then, the Mater Dei High School graduate has been all over the world shaping renowned golf courses. Titzer says he...
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
Loogootee high-schooler defies odds to walk again following severe crash
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Landon Mathies looked back on the past two months, there was one word that continued to come up. “It’s just a miracle I guess,” he said. “I’m finally home.” Mathies is a walking miracle, overcoming the odds to recover from a severe four-wheeler accident in late September that left him at […]
Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana
A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, Vincennes
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on November 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Vincennes, IN on June 8, 1938, the daughter of Woodie and Merle (Miller) Kennedy. She married Larry H. Cooper on November 11, 1962, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
