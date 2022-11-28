Read full article on original website
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, Vincennes
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes
Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
Don Osborne, 81, Vincennes
Donald W. Osborne, 81, of Vincennes, died November 28, 2022,in Bridgepointe Health Campus, Vincennes. Don was born January 14, 1941, in Vincennes, the son of Commodore “C.E.” and Selma (Strate) Osborne. He was the older brother to two sisters — Marilyn, who was his constant confidant and supporter, and their younger sister Edna, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
Jerry Cress, 67, Bicknell
Jerry Lee Cress Sr, 67, of Bicknell, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2022. He was born to the late Jesse Cress Sr. And Margaret Lee “Jewel” Cress, on July 16, 1955. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army, was a wrecker driver, mechanic in his younger years, then self- employed. Jerry enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.
New Exterior a Huge Hit at the Pantheon
Renovations at the Pantheon Business Theatre in downtown Vincennes are a huge hit with those running the facility. The Pantheon now has a completed exterior, including a marquee-based facade facing Main Street. The building is at the corner of Fifth and Main in Vincennes. The exterior is also a tribute...
Weekend Marks Third Annual ‘Christmas in the Park” at Gregg Park
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from six to nine p.m. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the original Christmas in the Park was in 2020, and...
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
“Cops and Kids” To Shop December 20th at Washington Wal-Mart
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place December 20th at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it...
Indiana Gas Prices Down; Vincennes Prices Around $3.14 a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $3.57 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday and seven cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $3.50 a gallon. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 25 cents lower than a month...
Wreaths Across Knox County Purchase Deadline Extended to Mid-December
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline has now been extended to December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony on Saturday, December 17th. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are $15...
GRC Confirms January 9th Closure of Memorial Bridge in Downtown Vincennes
The planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes will run from January 9th to April 30th. That word has been released by the George Rogers Clark National Park. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The closure allows...
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30
The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
State Gas Prices at $3.65 a Gallon; Gas Prices Much Lower in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.65 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents higher than Monday’s national average. It’s also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 20 cents lower than a month ago, and 38...
Three-Alarm Fire Damages Lawrenceville Home
A three-alarm fire did significant damage yesterday to a residence in Lawrenceville. The fire was called in yesterday morning. Vincennes Township and Bridgeport Fire crews joined Lawrence-Allison firefighters in putting out the blaze. The affected home suffered what is called extensive damage. No fire cause has been determined at this...
NK Boys at Home; LHS Girls on Road Tonight
The North Knox Warriors host the Clay City Eels. The Warriors are 0-1, after losing their opener to White River Valley. Tip time is 7:30; pregame show at 7:15 on 105.7, WUZR. The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices travel to Gibson Southern. Tip time is 7:30 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM.
KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Two New Contracts
The Vincennes Board of Works has awarded contracts for two City projects at last night’s session at City Hall. The first was for tree removal as part of Phase One of the Washington Avenue project. The company One-Two-Tree will do the work for $20,000. The tree clearing will be along Washington Avenue in the Niblack Boulevard-Kelso Creek area.
Vincennes Man Charged with Drug Counts After Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man for Dealing in and Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 45-year-old Duane Johnson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $2,500 bond.
County Basketball Roundup: SK Girls Defeat Sullivan; NK Frosh Defeat LHS; VU Wins 13th in a Row
(SK Girls Defeat Sullivan) The South Knox Lady Spartans picked up their fifth victory of the year with a 44-32 win at Sullivan. South Knox led 18-5 after one; Sullivan cut the lead to five in the third, before a strong fourth quarter led the Lady Spartans to the win.
