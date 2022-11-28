ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wzdm.com

Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, Vincennes

Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes

Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Don Osborne, 81, Vincennes

Donald W. Osborne, 81, of Vincennes, died November 28, 2022,in Bridgepointe Health Campus, Vincennes. Don was born January 14, 1941, in Vincennes, the son of Commodore “C.E.” and Selma (Strate) Osborne. He was the older brother to two sisters — Marilyn, who was his constant confidant and supporter, and their younger sister Edna, who preceded him in death in 2015.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown

Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
OAKTOWN, IN
wzdm.com

Jerry Cress, 67, Bicknell

Jerry Lee Cress Sr, 67, of Bicknell, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2022. He was born to the late Jesse Cress Sr. And Margaret Lee “Jewel” Cress, on July 16, 1955. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army, was a wrecker driver, mechanic in his younger years, then self- employed. Jerry enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.
BICKNELL, IN
wzdm.com

New Exterior a Huge Hit at the Pantheon

Renovations at the Pantheon Business Theatre in downtown Vincennes are a huge hit with those running the facility. The Pantheon now has a completed exterior, including a marquee-based facade facing Main Street. The building is at the corner of Fifth and Main in Vincennes. The exterior is also a tribute...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday

Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

“Cops and Kids” To Shop December 20th at Washington Wal-Mart

The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place December 20th at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it...
WASHINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Indiana Gas Prices Down; Vincennes Prices Around $3.14 a Gallon

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $3.57 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday and seven cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $3.50 a gallon. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 25 cents lower than a month...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30

The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Three-Alarm Fire Damages Lawrenceville Home

A three-alarm fire did significant damage yesterday to a residence in Lawrenceville. The fire was called in yesterday morning. Vincennes Township and Bridgeport Fire crews joined Lawrence-Allison firefighters in putting out the blaze. The affected home suffered what is called extensive damage. No fire cause has been determined at this...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
wzdm.com

NK Boys at Home; LHS Girls on Road Tonight

The North Knox Warriors host the Clay City Eels. The Warriors are 0-1, after losing their opener to White River Valley. Tip time is 7:30; pregame show at 7:15 on 105.7, WUZR. The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices travel to Gibson Southern. Tip time is 7:30 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM.
KNOX, IN
wzdm.com

KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign

The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Board of Works Approves Two New Contracts

The Vincennes Board of Works has awarded contracts for two City projects at last night’s session at City Hall. The first was for tree removal as part of Phase One of the Washington Avenue project. The company One-Two-Tree will do the work for $20,000. The tree clearing will be along Washington Avenue in the Niblack Boulevard-Kelso Creek area.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Charged with Drug Counts After Arrest

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man for Dealing in and Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 45-year-old Duane Johnson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $2,500 bond.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy