Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s left tackle who emerged this fall as a first-round NFL Draft prospect, announced Monday that he will return to school in 2023. “For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO