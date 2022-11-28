Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s media appearance
The last time Deshaun Watson had to stand in front of a group of reporters, it was August and the Cleveland Browns quarterback had just agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine over sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Aside from a very scripted interview during a game at the beginning of the season, Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s media appearance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Benny Snell added to Steelers' injury report with knee injury; Najee Harris rests again
Running back Najee Harris did not practice for the second day in a row because of an abdominal injury, and the player who replaced him as the main running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night was limited with a knee injury. Benny Snell, who rushed for a team-high...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Matt Canada still searching for ways to get Steelers offense clicking in third quarter
For all of the progress the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has made in the first half of the past two games, getting production once the third quarter kicks off remains a season-long issue. Whatever momentum the Steelers seem to build in the opening 30 minutes dissipates after intermission. The Steelers have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for the NFL Draft, will not play in bowl game
Penn State cornerback and North Allegheny graduate Joey Porter Jr. declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday and announced he will not play in the team’s bowl game. “I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and every member of the Penn State community who have made the last four years so memorable. My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing,” Porter wrote in a statement.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the game on Dec. 11 between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. on CBS.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
UAB hires ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game, the university’s athletic director announced Wednesday. The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tackle Olu Fashanu passing on NFL Draft to stay at Penn State
Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s left tackle who emerged this fall as a first-round NFL Draft prospect, announced Monday that he will return to school in 2023. “For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.
Finally, the College Football Playoff has grown. Now, it's time to expand players' wallets | Opinion
A piece of this needs to go to the players who are putting their bodies and NFL futures on the line. Thanks to NIL, there’s a feasible way to do it.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Early odds on Steelers-Falcons; Aaron Donald injury; ex-Steeler cut to make room for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland
Tuesday’s “First Call” has the early line for the Steelers-Falcons game on Sunday. We also have some injury news about former Pitt star Aaron Donald. A former Steeler is out in Cleveland. We take a look at Tuesday night’s game for the Penguins, and Duquesne’s seventh game of the season is big for a specific reason.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Could Tom Brady return to New England? Aaron Donald out; Phil Kessel back to face Pens
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming opponent got some bad news. Aaron Donald is injured. Phil Kessel is slumping. Joey Porter’s son is going pro. And could Tom Brady really go back to New England?. All that and more in Thursday’s “First Call.”. Donald down. Former Pitt Panther...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Jeff Saturday regrets decision vs. Steelers; more talk about 'same plays' from opposition
Indianapolis Colts coach Jeff Saturday is second-guessing a decision he made during Monday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, a Colts defensive player sounds like he is echoing something one of the Cincinnati Bengals said last week about the Steelers offense. Also, we have info about some Atlanta Falcons...
