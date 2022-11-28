ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s media appearance

The last time Deshaun Watson had to stand in front of a group of reporters, it was August and the Cleveland Browns quarterback had just agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine over sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Aside from a very scripted interview during a game at the beginning of the season, Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s media appearance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for the NFL Draft, will not play in bowl game

Penn State cornerback and North Allegheny graduate Joey Porter Jr. declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday and announced he will not play in the team’s bowl game. “I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and every member of the Penn State community who have made the last four years so memorable. My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing,” Porter wrote in a statement.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time

NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the game on Dec. 11 between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. on CBS.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UAB hires ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as head coach

UAB has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game, the university’s athletic director announced Wednesday. The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tackle Olu Fashanu passing on NFL Draft to stay at Penn State

Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s left tackle who emerged this fall as a first-round NFL Draft prospect, announced Monday that he will return to school in 2023. “For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Early odds on Steelers-Falcons; Aaron Donald injury; ex-Steeler cut to make room for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland

Tuesday’s “First Call” has the early line for the Steelers-Falcons game on Sunday. We also have some injury news about former Pitt star Aaron Donald. A former Steeler is out in Cleveland. We take a look at Tuesday night’s game for the Penguins, and Duquesne’s seventh game of the season is big for a specific reason.
ATLANTA, GA

