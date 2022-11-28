Read full article on original website
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
cbs17
Bicyclist seriously injured in Raleigh wreck, police say; part of road closed, traffic diverted
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Officers were called to North Raleigh Boulevard at Milburnie Road around 9:55 a.m. There they found a man who had been injured on his bicycle. Police...
255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians
More than two dozen people have been killed while trying to cross Raleigh roads this year, according to police. On Tuesday evening, Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, attempted to cross New Bern Avenue in an area not designated with a crosswalk. Just days before, a 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
WRAL
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
Governor Cooper increases reward for information on murder of Apex man
Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed to death on Aug. 29 in the first murder in the town in nearly a decade, officials said.
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
WRAL
Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
Fire continues to burn at Raleigh landfill, nearly a week later
A fire at a landfill in Wake County continues to burn more than five days after it ignited.
cbs17
Smoke, ashes in North Raleigh for 4th day as landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire in North Raleigh at a landfill on the city’s border with Wake County is continuing for at least the fourth day — and initial reports appear to indicate the fire did not start as a controlled burn. Large, dark smoke-filled...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Raleigh 5-year-old boy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night. A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed over the phone to CBS 17 that they are currently looking for five-year-old Montrell Copeland. Montrell is...
cbs17
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
cbs17
Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
cbs17
Raleigh police set up a speed trap during Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road. A total of 80 citations...
cbs17
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
