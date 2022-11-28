Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE Announces Details for This Year’s Tribute to the Troops
– As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE Tribute to the Troops will make its return on Saturday, December 17. The special will air on the FOX Network. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tribute to the Troops. Here’s the full announcement:. WWE Tribute to the Troops set...
Live Notes on Attendance, Crowd Reactions for Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
– PWInsider has some live notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to the report, the AEW Dynamite show and TV tapings appeared to have a smaller attendance than the last time AEW visited the arena. WrestleTix reported an estimated 3,600 tickets were sold for the event. According to PWInsider’s report, the floor seats appeared to be sold out, but the bottom level was less than half full, and the upper level seats appeared to be about a quarter full.
Tank Ledger on His Coaches and Teammates’ Reaction to Him Signing With the WWE NIL Program
– During a recent edition of NIL Now, WWE NIL signee Tank Ledger (aka Joe Spivak) discussed signing with the program and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tank Ledger on the reaction to signing with the WWE NIL program: “Surprised is probably the last word I would use to describe my teammates’ and coaches’ reactions. ‘Makes sense, about time.’ They were definitely not surprised, they were happy for me and very excited and very curious about what it meant. NIL is so interesting and I love hearing about people’s experiences and takes on the NIL landscape because no one knows what’s going on. It’s the wild west out there, and everyone keeps saying that, but I think it’s true. 99% of deals are ‘if you post this on social media, we’ll send you $50 or a t-shirt,’ and that is so far from what WWE’s NIL program is. It’s really the first of its kind in that, it’s showing you a path that, before this NIL program, was pretty much hidden. It’s lighting this path for you to make your dreams of becoming a superstar a reality and, at the same time, I was able to experience so many different events and shake hands with so many amazing people and develop as a professional, not just a professional wrestler, through the NIL program.”
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
Kevin Nash To Join AdFreeShows For WCW Starrcade 1998 Watchalong
AdFreeShows has announced that Kevin Nash will join them next week for a watchalong of WCW Starrcade 1998. The event is the one where Nash defeated Goldberg and ended his undefeated streak, following interference from Scott Hall. Here’s the press release sent to us:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Kevin Nash...
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
Teddy Long Hopes Randy Orton Makes the ‘Right Decision’ Based on Doctors’ Advice
– Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed the currently injured WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is currently on the shelf with a serious back injury. Below are some highlights. Teddy Long on Orton making the “right decision”: “Randy Orton, a great friend of mine, too, had a...
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.28.22
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
OVW Alum Andreas John Ziegler On Calling Dolph Ziggler His ‘Uncle,’ How It Came About
Andreas John Ziegler has joked about Dolph Ziggler being his uncle, and he clarified how the whole thing came about and Ziggler’s reaction to it in a new interview. The independent talent spoke with Solo Wrestling and talked about referring to Ziggler as his uncle and how Ziggler reacted to the whole thing.
