– During a recent edition of NIL Now, WWE NIL signee Tank Ledger (aka Joe Spivak) discussed signing with the program and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tank Ledger on the reaction to signing with the WWE NIL program: “Surprised is probably the last word I would use to describe my teammates’ and coaches’ reactions. ‘Makes sense, about time.’ They were definitely not surprised, they were happy for me and very excited and very curious about what it meant. NIL is so interesting and I love hearing about people’s experiences and takes on the NIL landscape because no one knows what’s going on. It’s the wild west out there, and everyone keeps saying that, but I think it’s true. 99% of deals are ‘if you post this on social media, we’ll send you $50 or a t-shirt,’ and that is so far from what WWE’s NIL program is. It’s really the first of its kind in that, it’s showing you a path that, before this NIL program, was pretty much hidden. It’s lighting this path for you to make your dreams of becoming a superstar a reality and, at the same time, I was able to experience so many different events and shake hands with so many amazing people and develop as a professional, not just a professional wrestler, through the NIL program.”

