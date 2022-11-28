Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles
Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham. PWG Battle of Los Angeles...
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
AEW News: Stars Visit Youth Outreach Center, Reminder on Symphony Series II, Preston Vance Refuses to Apologize
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:. – The...
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Ronda Rousey Is Now A Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends
Plarium Games has announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in their free-to-play mobile game RAID: Shadow Legends. Fans can play as Rousey for free when they download the game and play it for a week. The announcement reads:. If you want something done right, you better do...
AEW News: Ruby Soho Returns On Dynamite, Ricky Starks Picks Up Win
– Ruby Soho made her return to AEW TV, taking out Tay Melo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Soho coming out to the ring after Anna Jay lost to Willow Nightengale and drop Melo with a facebuster. Soho has been off TV since...
Marina Shafir On Why MMA vs WWE Horsewomen Match Never Happened, Her Transition Into Wrestling
On a recent episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette had a conversation with former MMA grappler, and current AEW superstar, Marina Shafir. The conversation ranged from meeting Marina’s husband Roderick Strong, the challenges they faced starting a family and moving to Florida for NXT, and why the MMA vs NXT/WWE Four Horsewoman match never happened. Check out some of her comments below:
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.28.22
It’s the fallout of Wargames, and I’m kinda excited. LETS GOOOO!!!!. Took multivitamins and my usual fat-burner because I planned to go to the gym before RAW. Got busy during errands, bought a Bang without thinking. Realized I wouldn’t make it to the gym in time. Now...
Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release
– During a recent interview with the Getting Over podcast, WWE Superstar Dakota Kai discussed her talks with promotions outside WWE after she was released in April 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. “The talks never got super far, but we definitely touched base. I didn’t hear anything for...
