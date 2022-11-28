JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help tracking down a trio they said are suspected in a home burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers on Nov. 5 responded to a residence on Raley Creek Drive West, in a neighborhood off Monument Road. During the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said, the people in the photo it shared are suspected of taking a firearm and money.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO