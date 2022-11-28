ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police: 3 sought in Arlington armed home burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help tracking down a trio they said are suspected in a home burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers on Nov. 5 responded to a residence on Raley Creek Drive West, in a neighborhood off Monument Road. During the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said, the people in the photo it shared are suspected of taking a firearm and money.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police find no one after bus driver reports seeing suspicious person at Lake Shore Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched the campus of Lake Shore Middle School on Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing an armed, suspicious person in the area. The driver told police she thought the suspicious person walked on campus, so Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched the entire campus, Chief of School Police Greg Burton said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead in car after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood

Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Longbranch neighborhood. A man was found shot inside a car along East 21st Street around midnight. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man in his late 30s was shot at least once. JSO said stray bullets hit the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County deputies arrest Interlachen man in Tuesday drug bust

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a West Putnam drug dealer in a drug bust Tuesday. According to PCSO’s Facebook, Raymond Claudio was arrested in the bust, Drug and Vice Unit detectives, patrol deputies and the K9 Unit confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, meth, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from him during the arrest.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

