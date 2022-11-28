Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville police: 3 sought in Arlington armed home burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help tracking down a trio they said are suspected in a home burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers on Nov. 5 responded to a residence on Raley Creek Drive West, in a neighborhood off Monument Road. During the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said, the people in the photo it shared are suspected of taking a firearm and money.
VIDEO: Motorcyclist hit by car in North Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a car that hit a motorcyclist on Heckscher Drive and Interstate-295. The crash happened Oct. 30 around 8:45 p.m. A driver who with traveling with the motorcyclist captured the hit-and-run on video. No word on...
Photos: JSO searching for hit-and-run driver
Search for hit-and-run driver JSO needs help finding the driver of a white car that hit a motorcyclist on Heckscher Drive. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
Police find no one after bus driver reports seeing suspicious person at Lake Shore Middle School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched the campus of Lake Shore Middle School on Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing an armed, suspicious person in the area. The driver told police she thought the suspicious person walked on campus, so Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched the entire campus, Chief of School Police Greg Burton said.
Man charged in death of 65-year-old woman ordered held without bond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a home in Mandarin on Valentine’s Day made his first appearance on Thursday. Jonathan Wanchik, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 65-year-old woman’s death, was ordered held...
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
Man found dead in car after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Longbranch neighborhood. A man was found shot inside a car along East 21st Street around midnight. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man in his late 30s was shot at least once. JSO said stray bullets hit the...
JSO confirms person dead after being hit by pickup truck at Beach Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the person hit on Beach Boulevard has died from their injuries. A pickup truck traveling west on Beach Boulevard struck a man in his 50s crossing the road from south to north. The man hit was taken...
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Callahan man jumps over guardrail, lands 35 feet below while trying to escape police: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Callahan man is in critical condition after police said he jumped nearly 35 feet off an overpass onto Interstate 95 in an attempt to avoid police Monday night. According to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX, Tamar Way, 39, of Callahan, fled from Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
I-TEAM: Legal experts weigh in on drivers’ rights after video shows questionable traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is getting answers from legal experts on your rights as a driver -- one day after we told you about a Navy veteran who claims JSO Task force members handcuffed him, illegally searched him and his car, before letting him go. The I-TEAM...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange Park
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate a Clay County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting incident that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in Orange Park.
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers. They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka...
JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed. The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jacksonville man accused of killing brother-in-law ruled not competent for prosecution
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville man who in February was accused of killing his brother-in-law in front of his Westside home has been ruled not competent for prosecution, according to legal records obtained Tuesday by News4JAX. The defense hired a psychologist to do a mental competency evaluation, while the...
Rape charges will not be filed against former Fernandina Beach police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Prosecutors have declined to file sexual battery charges against a former Fernandina Beach Police Officer accused of date rape, calling the allegations "unreliable and arguably incredible." John Lee Finley Jr. was arrested by the...
Putnam County deputies arrest Interlachen man in Tuesday drug bust
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a West Putnam drug dealer in a drug bust Tuesday. According to PCSO’s Facebook, Raymond Claudio was arrested in the bust, Drug and Vice Unit detectives, patrol deputies and the K9 Unit confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, meth, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from him during the arrest.
