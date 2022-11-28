ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

India Police Ban Rally To Support Adani Port, Protesters Refuse To Budge

Police in the Indian state of Kerela on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the country's ruling party to march in support of a mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a $900 million project stalled by Christian protesters. Members of the Hindu...
International Business Times

Macron Heads To US For Wide-ranging State Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Macron, in a rare honour the first French leader to be invited for two US state visits, can...
International Business Times

China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon

New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
International Business Times

Exclusive: India Asked By Sanctions-hit Russia For Parts For Key Sectors - Sources

Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in...
International Business Times

Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
International Business Times

Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'

Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
International Business Times

Commerce Secretary To Tout U.S. Strategy To Counter China

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at...
International Business Times

55% Of Russians Want Peace Talks With Ukraine; War Supporters Drop By 32%

The majority of Russians now want peace negotiations with Ukraine, an opinion poll commissioned by the Kremlin showed, as Russia's protracted "special military operation" enters its 10th month. The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) for Kremlin's "internal use," revealed that 55% of Russians advocate peace talks with...
International Business Times

US, France Vow To Settle Spat Over Green Industry Subsidies

President Joe Biden said Thursday US support for green industry was not intended to be at Europe's expense as he and French leader Emmanuel Macron pledged to surmount a serious transatlantic trade dispute. Speaking after summit talks at the White House, both stressed cooperation amid European Union concern that Biden's...
International Business Times

Three Palestinians Reported Killed Amid Series Of Deadly West Bank Clashes

Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians. Two brothers were killed near the hub city of Ramallah and a third man was shot in the...
International Business Times

Asian Stocks Join Global Rally And Dollar Drops On Fed Rate Joy

Asian stocks extended a global rally Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid. A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening...
International Business Times

Biden's Ambitious Climate Plan Stokes Tension With EU Allies

Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. With the IRA set to be one of the main topics discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit...
International Business Times

U.S. Urges Caution On Low-quoted Russian Oil Prices As EU Debates Price Cap

The Biden administration broke its silence on Wednesday on European Union deliberations over a $65-70 per barrel Russian oil price cap on Wednesday, warning far-lower prices cited for some Russian Urals crude shipments should be approached with caution. A U.S. official told Reuters that recently quoted Urals prices in the...

