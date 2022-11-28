Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Lukashenko Fears Russia Will Assassinate Him, But Killing President Is 'Catastrophic For Putin': Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fears he will be assassinated by Moscow following the death of a Belarusian foreign minister, according to a report. Lukashenko's fear has allegedly led him to replace his cooks, guards and servants to protect himself, UK tabloid The Sun...
International Business Times
Analysis: Republicans Cry Weakness, Others See Sense In Biden's China Protest Response
The administration of President Joe Biden has drawn Republican fire for its cautious response to nationwide protests in China against COVID-19 lockdowns, with some lawmakers accusing it of failing to seize a historic moment. But some analysts say caution is the right approach given the volatile U.S.-China relationship and the...
International Business Times
India Police Ban Rally To Support Adani Port, Protesters Refuse To Budge
Police in the Indian state of Kerela on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the country's ruling party to march in support of a mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a $900 million project stalled by Christian protesters. Members of the Hindu...
International Business Times
Macron Heads To US For Wide-ranging State Visit
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Macron, in a rare honour the first French leader to be invited for two US state visits, can...
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
International Business Times
Exclusive: India Asked By Sanctions-hit Russia For Parts For Key Sectors - Sources
Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in...
International Business Times
Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
International Business Times
Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'
Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
International Business Times
Commerce Secretary To Tout U.S. Strategy To Counter China
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at...
Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state dinner
President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday, with the two reaffirming their nations' longstanding and strong alliance and discussing Ukraine and the economy.
International Business Times
55% Of Russians Want Peace Talks With Ukraine; War Supporters Drop By 32%
The majority of Russians now want peace negotiations with Ukraine, an opinion poll commissioned by the Kremlin showed, as Russia's protracted "special military operation" enters its 10th month. The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) for Kremlin's "internal use," revealed that 55% of Russians advocate peace talks with...
International Business Times
US, France Vow To Settle Spat Over Green Industry Subsidies
President Joe Biden said Thursday US support for green industry was not intended to be at Europe's expense as he and French leader Emmanuel Macron pledged to surmount a serious transatlantic trade dispute. Speaking after summit talks at the White House, both stressed cooperation amid European Union concern that Biden's...
International Business Times
Three Palestinians Reported Killed Amid Series Of Deadly West Bank Clashes
Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians. Two brothers were killed near the hub city of Ramallah and a third man was shot in the...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: China's Iron Fist, The Type 075 Assault Ships, Ready For Invasion Combat
In yet another demonstration of its ability to rapidly modernize its military capabilities, the Chinese navy on Sunday reportedly announced that its two latest amphibious assault ships are ready for combat. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Tuesday reported that the PLA Navy's first two of the class, Type...
Human rights controversy in Qatar, explained
How many workers died? What caused their deaths? Will Qatar take action?
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Join Global Rally And Dollar Drops On Fed Rate Joy
Asian stocks extended a global rally Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid. A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening...
International Business Times
Biden's Ambitious Climate Plan Stokes Tension With EU Allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. With the IRA set to be one of the main topics discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit...
International Business Times
U.S. Urges Caution On Low-quoted Russian Oil Prices As EU Debates Price Cap
The Biden administration broke its silence on Wednesday on European Union deliberations over a $65-70 per barrel Russian oil price cap on Wednesday, warning far-lower prices cited for some Russian Urals crude shipments should be approached with caution. A U.S. official told Reuters that recently quoted Urals prices in the...
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 in a result that put both teams into the last 16 of the World Cup
