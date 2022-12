LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ Kansas Womenโ€™s Basketball returns home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening for a non-conference matchup with former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

LAWRENCE, KS ใƒป 2 DAYS AGO