FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
🏐 Volleyball Takes on Miami (Fla.) in NCAA First Round
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-10 (8-8 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 19-10 (12-6 ACC) Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First Round. First serve will take place at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Devaney Center on Thursday, December 1.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Pirates in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (7-1) is set to host Seton Hall (4-3) in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Dalen Cuff calling the action. TIPOFF. For...
🏈 Nine Jayhawks Named to All-Big 12 Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks had nine players named All-Big 12 on Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced, headlined by defensive back Cobee Bryant as a first-team selection, along with quarterback Jalon Daniels, tight end Mason Fairchild, center Mike Novitsky and defensive end Lonnie Phelps as second-team selections.
🏀 Jayhawks Dominate Texas A&M, Improve to 6-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball improved to 6-0 on the season Wednesday Night, defeating Texas A&M 74-42 at Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks’ first time since 2003. The margin of victory is the largest for KU against Texas A&M and the Jayhawks snap an 11-game losing streak to the Aggies.
🏈 Leipold Signs New Contract With Kansas Through 2029 Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Tuesday that National Coach of the Year candidate Lance Leipold has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks. The new contract, which can be viewed here, keeps Leipold under contract through the 2029 season. The six-time national champion and fastest...
🏀 Jayhawks Prepare to Renew Series with Texas A&M
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball returns home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening for a non-conference matchup with former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
