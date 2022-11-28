ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Hairy, horned, holiday creatures to take part in Krampuslauf celebration in Waverly and Charles Village on Saturday

A horde of hairy, horned, holiday demons will descend upon Waverly and Charles Village to celebrate Baltimore’s Krampuslauf on Saturday. Krampus is a folkloric figure from Austria and other central European countries. While well-behaved children receive gifts from Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas, kids who have misbehaved get a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

New 500-person music venue, Vibe, opens in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis residents in search of live music have a new venue to visit with the opening of Vibe, a 10,000-square-foot nightclub in the bustling Annapolis Town Center shopping complex. The standalone club opened quietly on Nov. 23 after its owner, Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, secured...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas

Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 11-29-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Police are investigating a string of Uber robberies in Baltimore. When should you put up Christmas lights? A new survey illuminates an evergreen debate.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mama's on the Half Shell to open a second location

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Canton's Mama's on the Half Shell will open a second location in Foundry Row next year. The popular bar and restaurant that has been a fixture on O'Donnell Square for 19 years will expand to the Owings Mills retail complex by summer. It will be the fourth restaurant to open in the Mama's Restaurant Group, said Jackie McCusker, principal of the Mama's chain, on Wednesday.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week

BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 7:10am: A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 5000...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Resident $50,000 Richer After Purchasing $1 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket at 7-Eleven

A Silver Spring resident won $50,000 playing Pick 5 at the 7-Eleven located at 14430 Layhill Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Silver Spring has a few sets of lucky numbers he likes to play in the Pick 3, 4 and 5 games, and one of those sets hit for $50,000 in the Nov. 12 midday Pick 5 drawing. The 56-year-old played a straight bet for $1 on the digits 83779 for the win after having a slight change of heart. Typically, he plays it as 38779 but, for this drawing, he transposed the first two digits.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian house in Poplar Hill embraces quirkiness with indoor fresh-water spring, stained glass windows, and more.

1211 Poplar Hill Road, Baltimore. Hot House: Quirky Victorian house on Poplar Hill Road. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 2,570 square feet. Asking price: $625,000. What: Poplar Hill is one of those tucked-away neighborhoods which abound in Baltimore City. It’s just south of the city line, off of Falls Road, north of Northern Parkway. You make a turn between two auto repair shops and head up what appears to be almost a donkey track. There, at the intersection of Clark’s Hill and Poplar Hill roads, you will spot this quirky Victorian House, complete with stained glass windows, hardwood floors and a wrap-around porch, all situated on just over an acre of land.
