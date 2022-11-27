ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Shark bites Palm City youngster turning family trip to Hobe Sound Beach into adventure

By Ed Killer, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

A young Martin County girl was bitten by a shark Sunday at Hobe Sound Beach, according to Jupiter Island Public Safety Dept.

Jasmine Carney, 10, of Palm City was at the beach with her grandmother and younger brother enjoying a day in the sun while frolicking in the surf. Suddenly, Carney felt something sharp grab her foot and she came running out of the water. Her foot was bleeding.

Martin County lifeguards applied first aid and a tourniquet to Carney's ankle to stop the bleeding. She was taken by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach where she received surgery to repair deep lacerations to the ankle, said her adoptive grandmother Stephanie Carney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JF8Sy_0jPPRMKT00

"Jasmine had told her family for years that she was afraid something in the water would bite her, but had learned to enjoy playing in the ocean," her adoptive grandmother said in an email to TCPalm.

Carney said Jasmine will regain full use of her foot and have quite the story to tell to classmates at Citrus Grove Elementary School. She'll have to sit out of Tae Kwon Do for a few weeks, but should be ready in time for the next flag football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntKRG_0jPPRMKT00

Carney relayed to TCPalm a funny moment between Jasmine and her younger brother. During a phone call from the hospital Sunday night, Jasmine asked him why "the mean shark" had to bite her. His answer was priceless:

"Jasmine, sharks never bite people on purpose!"

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Shark bites Palm City youngster turning family trip to Hobe Sound Beach into adventure

