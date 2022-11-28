ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Candlelight vigil for teen shooting victim in DeKalb turns deadly

By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Gunfire scattered a crowd of mourners gathered outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday night to remember an 18-year-old killed Friday in a shooting.

When the bullets stopped, 17-year-old Ian Hagerty was dead, according to DeKalb police. Two other boys, a 16-year-old and 11-year-old, were injured.

They were attending a candlelight vigil at the Highlands at East Atlanta complex on Flat Shoals Road when the shooting broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said in a statement. Responding officers found Hagerty and the 16-year-old victim at the scene, but the 11-year-old went to a nearby Walmart on Gresham Road for help, Smith said.

The two surviving victims were stable when they were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to their hands, according to police.

The vigil was being held in remembrance of Taneaious McCune, who was killed Friday when police said he and three others attempted to break into a Gresham Road home and a resident fought back. Investigators have deemed the shooting justified and have charged three alleged accomplices with felony murder in his death.

The three home invasion suspects were also wounded Friday. Jacqueze Grier, 23, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, according to police, and another man, 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, arrived at a hospital and was later linked to the break-in. At least one was in critical condition.

Teen killed, 3 others injured in DeKalb attempted home invasion, cops say

Thomas has since been booked into the DeKalb County Jail. According to police, both he and Grier are facing additional charges. The Gresham Road home’s resident was not expected to be charged.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in Sunday night’s deadly shooting or said how the three teenage victims are connected to McCune. According to witnesses, the gunman walked up to Hagerty and opened fire before running away.

Detectives were following up on leads, Smith said Monday. He declined to release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Trus No
2d ago

That BNE game is not the business at all! You go into someone's property, you should expect for some type of DANGER to occur! As for these suspects that are shooting up candlelight vigils, they need to be thrown in the basement, under the jail! People are mourning, & they are shooting up the place! It's some real life, DEMONS that walk amongst us, out here! 🕯🕊

