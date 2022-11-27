Best bets for Brevard's first weekend in December: Concerts, Santa, Corvettes, ballet

Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — FLORIDA TODAY.

Sentimental holiday journey

Community Band of Brevard will once again present its holiday treasure trove of seasonal music, this year at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at Merritt Island High School Auditorium, 100 Mustang Way (off North Courtenay Parkway).

The concert will include Christmas classics arranged for band, including "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "O Holy Night," "I'll be Home for Christmas," "The Christmas Song" and many more.

The Band is directed by former military bandleader, Robin Kessler. Admission is free, with no tickets needed and no reserved seating. Contact 321-258-5580, visit CommunityBandOfBrevard.com or connect with them on Facebook.

At the King Center

The King Center is at 3865 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne. For tickets and additional information, visit kingcenter.com or call 321-242-2219.

Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Tab Benoit will bring his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues to the King Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53.75.

Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Tab Benoit will bring his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues to the King Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53.75.

Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque: The show will be at the King Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The modern holiday show will feature holograms, projection mapping, BMX daredevils, cirque performers and more. Tickets start at $45.

Three Dog Night in concert: Legendary band Three Dog Night will perform at the King Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Their iconic hits include songs like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to the World" and more. Tickets start at $49.75.

Crazy about Clara

Clara and her friends in Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday ballet, “The Nutcracker,” return to Brevard with Space Coast Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” for years a well-loved tradition for many families.

The production features spectacular sets and costumes direct from St. Petersburg, Russia. Joseph Gatti, a graduate of the Royal Ballet School in London and former principal dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet and Corella Ballet, and first soloist with Boston Ballet, directs internationally acclaimed principal dancers along with talented local dancers.

Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the King Center.

Tickets begin at $23. An exclusive VIP experience is also available. Purchase at kingcenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219.

Let the taco throwdown begin

From noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a fiercely fought battle of the tacos is expected to rage at Wickham Park, site of the second annual 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown. The food festival is back with 40 eateries, full liquor bar, concerts and a large marketplace.

The event includes a la carte taco and dessert menus priced from $1 to $5 per item. A variety of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for sale.

Smashing Pixies, Coastal Breed and More Than Venus will perform throughout the day to add live music to this outdoor event. Attendees can shop from vendors that include 80 local artists, crafters, specialty artisans and small businesses.

Food vendors will also be competing to offer the best in a Taco Division and a Dessert Division, decided on by a panel of vetted judges. Attendees will also get to participate by voting for their favorite in the "People's Choice" part of the competition.

General Admission is $7 per person, with children 10 and younger admitted free. A limited number of VIP Passes are available for $120 for a more exclusive event experience.

Tickets are on sale at 321tacostreats.com and also at the gate. For event updates, visit 321TacosTreats on Facebook.

Burgundy Bound

Located in the northern part of the Cote Chalonnaise region of Burgundy, Maison Chanzy's impressive range of wines span 40 appellations. The impressive wines of Maison Chanzy are the keystone for Café Margaux’s burgundy wine dinner at 6:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2.

The six-course menu begins with Crème du Barry white asparagus soup with cauliflower and potatoes and continues with a salad that features strawberries, fava beans and goat cheese with a roasted onion vinaigrette. For the seafood course, it’s macadamia-crusted soft shell crab with mint pesto and pineapple butter. Veal medallions with black currant demi-glace and potato gnocchi follow.

The cheese course showcases Esquirrou, an Ossau-Iraty a hard texture cheese made using the milk of the Manech and Basco-bearnaise ewes in France's southwestern Basque area. Sweet endings are provided by the opera cake with seven layers of biscuit and with butter cream and chocolate ganache. All courses are paired with Maison Chanzy selections.

Cost is $145 per guest. Reserve at 321-639-8343. Cafe Margaux is at 220 Brevard Ave., Cocoa Village.

Calling all Corvettes

The Cape Kennedy Corvette Club will host its annual Toy Run rain or shine at noon, Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at Eckler’s Warehouse and Showroom, 7980 Grissom Parkway, Titusville.

All Corvette owners are invited to participate. Bring an unwrapped toy or gift card for children ages 3 to 17. The run is also collecting school supplies for teachers and Walmart, Publix and Winn Dixie gift cards for seniors.

The run departs at 2 p.m. to Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill in Cape Canaveral for a social. Visit ckcc.club or call 321-452-6993.

Krampus Kon

“Krampus Kon,” a spooky holiday comic con event, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Merritt Square Mall.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. The free event includes a cosplay contest, wrestling, films, comic book vendors, artists, actors and more. Visit krampuskon.com.

Ceremony of carols

Justin Walker and the 50 mixed voices of the Brevard Chorale will welcome the Christmas season with “A Ceremony of Carols” by renowned choral composer Benjamin Britten. The program also includes a host of holiday favorites, plus a crowd-pleasing sing along.

Brevardians can experience the quintessential holiday concert at 7:30 p.m., Monday, December 5, at the Simpkins Fine Arts Auditorium at Eastern Florida State College, 1519 Clearlake Road, Cocoa. Admission at the door is $10 for adults and seniors; $5 for students. Visit BrevardChorale.org or call 321-794-7528.

Sing along with Space Coast Symphony

The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra brings back its popular “Messiah Sing Along” for the 15th. year at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 N. Riverside Drive in Indialantic.

Handel’s Christmas oratorio will be presented as a sing along for the public, with hundreds of singers from throughout Central Florida participating in the grand choral event. They will be accompanied by members of the professional Space Coast Symphony Chamber Orchestra along with featured community soloists, Beth Green, soprano; Eliza Dopira, alto; Fred Kilgallin, tenor and Jacob Pence, baritone. SCSO conductor and artistic director Aaron T. Collins will lead the orchestra and massed chorus.

The public is invited to sing or simply listen to the perennial Christmas favorite. Although admission is free, a ticket, available through SpaceCoastSymphony.org, is required for both singers and audience members. A $10 donation is requested to help cover event costs. Call 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

Cars and crafts

South Beach Community Center, 500 Old Florida Trail, Melbourne Beach, will host the Holiday Car and Craft Show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. All years, makes and models of classic cars are welcome.

While there will be no judging and no trophies, there will be plenty of fun. A variety of artisans, crafters and vendors will showcase unique holiday gifts. Food trucks and a DJ with 50s music round out the program. For information on being a vendor, call 321-952-3210. For questions on the cars, phone 321-725-3648.

Holiday Bazaar in Cocoa Village

The fun starts at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, when Historic Cocoa Village presents “Moonlight Music” through 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Enjoy music by Tony Wynn and Cameron Brown. Admission is free, but bring a new unwrapped toy for the Cocoa Police Department Toy Drive.

The fun continues with the 39th Art & Craft Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. More than 240 artisans are participating in the event, offering plenty of opportunities for shopping.

Kid and pet-friendly, the event also features live entertainment throughout the Village. Visit visitcocoavillage.com or call 321-631-9075.

Buddy’s back!

Buddy the Elf is back in town, thanks to Florida Preparatory Academy, which is bringing “Elf Jr., the Musical” to Melbourne. The show, which stars Florida Prep student actors and adds a musical twist to the popular Will Farrell film, will be performed at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at Florida Prep’s historic Hall of Flags, 1950 Academy Drive, Melbourne.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors 60-plus, students with identification and children. Seating is first-come, first-served. Purchase advance seats at flprep.com and at the school’s Welcome Center during school business hours. Tickets can also be purchased one hour prior to curtain. Bring a new unwrapped toy to the box office and receive a $2 discount. Visit flprep.com or call 321-723-3211, extension 154.

Santa goes native

Santa goes native for a photo shoot 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at Pet Supermarket, Merritt Island. Bring the kids and the pets for this fundraiser.

For $10, go home with a 4-by-6 color photo in a keepsake frame. Bring cash or check. 100% of proceeds benefits Coastal Poodle Rescue. All pets must be leashed or in carriers and be current with vaccinations and tags. Call 321-459-2652.

Festival of Trees

Historic Green Gables will be overflowing with Christmas trees during the “Festival of Trees.” View the decorated trees, which include some giveaways, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 18. ,100.

For an extra boost of holiday cheer, visit during the tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 9. Admission is free. Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village is at 1501 S. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Call 321-794-8901.

Ocean Reef Beach Festival

Celebrate the ocean lifestyle with conservation and recreation displays, activities and hands on learning at Pelican Beach Park, 1525 Hwy. A1A, Satellite Beach, on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 90 exhibits and vendors including food trucks, local ocean artists, live music and more. Parking is limited, so walk or ride your bike and help do your part to conserve. Proceeds from the event benefit Surfrider Foundation. Admission is free. Visit satellitebeach.org.

Still playing

‘Miracle on 34th Street’: The heartwarming holiday play is on stage at the Henegar Center, 625 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne through Dec. 11. Kris Kringle gets a job working as Santa at Macy’s, and ends up in court defending the spirit of Christmas. Tickets start at $34. Call 321-723-8698 or visit henegarcenter.com.

'Miracle on 34th Street': The heartwarming holiday play is on stage at the Henegar Center, 625 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne through Dec. 11. Kris Kringle gets a job working as Santa at Macy's, and ends up in court defending the spirit of Christmas. Tickets start at $34. Call 321-723-8698 or visit henegarcenter.com.

'Irving Berlin's White Christmas': Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II in this musical at Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, through Dec. 18. Tickets start at $27. Call 321-268-1125 or visit titusvilleplayhouse.com.

'Peter Pan': The musical is on stage at Cocoa Village Playhouse, 300 Brevard Ave., through Dec. 4. Based on J.M. Barrie's classic story, the show features songs like "I'm Flying" and "I Won't Grow Up." Tickets start at $35 for adults, $23 for children, and $33 for seniors, students and active military. Call 321-636-5050 or visit cocoavillageplayhouse.com.

Ranger-led tour

Turkey Creek Sanctuary, 1518 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, offers free ranger-led tours on the first and third Sundays of most months, excluding holidays, from 10 to 11 a.m. The next tour will take place on Dec. 4. Participants should meet at the sanctuary Nature Center and bring sturdy tennis shoes or boots, sunscreen, insect repellent, water, snacks, binoculars and a hat. Tours will take place on the boardwalk and various trails. Each tour will be led by a park ranger and will focus on common plants and animals found in the sanctuary. Total distance for tours is approximately 1 to 1.5 miles and should take about 1 hour to 1 1/4 hours to complete. Admission is free. To sign up, call the Nature Center at 321-676-6690.

