vicksburgnews.com
Yazoo Canal shipwreck provides window to the past, insight into district archeology endeavors
In mid-October, a local fisherman on the Yazoo Canal north of Vicksburg, Mississippi, stumbled upon a piece of history usually concealed by rippling muddy water. A 1920s-era vessel lay in the mud of the canal bed half exposed to open air. The find was made possible due to low water caused by drought conditions on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, which swerve around Vicksburg on the way down to its endpoint in the Gulf of Mexico.
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
WLBT
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday. Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet. “Anybody that...
Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WLBT
SWAC Championship offers ministry opportunity for Jehovah’s Witnesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson welcomes tens of thousands of people for Saturday’s SWAC Championship, volunteers with the Jehovah’s Witnesses are welcoming the game as a chance to share the good news of the Bible. Saturday, Jackson State University (11-0) will face off against Southern University (7-4)...
WAPT
Section of Capitol Street closed in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A section of Capitol Street is closed to allow repairs and upgrades to the sign on top of Trustmark Bank. Capitol Street was closed Wednesday morning westbound from Congress Street to Lamar Street, as well as West Street from Capitol Street to Amite Street. The street in downtown Jackson is expected to be closed until noon Friday, city officials said.
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
deltanews.tv
Jackson, MS Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans
This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
vicksburgnews.com
Gov. Reeves appoints Donna Ingram to Warren County Port Commission
Governor Tate Reeves recently appointed Mrs. Donna Ingram of Vicksburg, Mississippi as the Governor’s appointee to the Warren County Port Commission (WCPC). Mrs. Ingram will serve the remainder of Mr. Michael Roach’s term ending December 1, 2023. Mrs. Ingram is President of Donna M. Ingram CPA, PC in...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
newyorkbeacon.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
Woman charged with murder of man found stabbed to death in Mississippi hotel room
A woman has been arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in a Mississippi hotel room Tuesday. The Vicksburg Police Department released additional information on Wednesday about an arrest made in relation to the Tuesday morning homicide at the Motel 6 on South Frontage Road. Officers were dispatched...
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
vicksburgnews.com
Actin’Up! Entertainment presents “The Greatest Gift”
Fresh from the successful run of The Picture Perfect Family, the first theatrical production successfully produced by Actin’ Up! Entertainment to the local market, Actin’Up! Entertainment is back to hype up the holidays with The Greatest Gift, which offers Family-friendly fun for the holidays. WHAT: “The Greatest Gift”...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death. Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was […]
Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers
Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
listenupyall.com
Natchez woman reportedly shot by daughter dies in Jackson hospital
NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman who was reportedly shot early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital. Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee. Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she reportedly fired a single...
WLBT
Jackson mayor ‘pleased‘ with city’s new water system agreement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a proposal in federal court that would “appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city of [Jackson’s] public drinking water system and build confidence in the systems’ ability to supply safe drinking water to the system’s customers.”
WLBT
Governor pleased mayor will no longer have control over Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will take control of the city’s beleaguered water system out of the hands of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the mayor will...
