Michigan football vs. Ohio State: The highest rated college football game in a long time

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Michigan football is one of the most beloved sports brands in the country. The same can be said for Ohio State football.

When those powers combine, in a high-stakes contest between two undefeated teams, it's a ratings bonanza.

Fox Sports reports that Saturday's 45-23 win by the Wolverines pulled in an average of 17 million viewers, making it the highest rated regular season college football game in 11 years on any network.

RAINER SABIN: How Jim Harbaugh came to realize the 'time of my life' is now with Michigan football

SHAWN WINDSOR: Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team have put Ohio State's Ryan Day on the clock

JEFF SEIDEL: How Michigan's creativity, coaching beat Ohio State, unleashing the 'War Daddy'

It was also the most watched game in the history of Fox's coverage of regular season college football.

The game did exceptionally well in the top markets in Ohio and Michigan, of course. In Columbus, the game scored a 32.6 rating and a 70 share, meaning 70% of all households watching TV at the time were tuned in to the game. In Cleveland, the matchup did a 26.9/67 and in Detroit it did a 24.7/65.

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Last year's Michigan-Ohio State game pulled in 15 million viewers, tops among all regular season games. In 2019, the game did had 12.42 million viewers.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. Ohio State: The highest rated college football game in a long time

