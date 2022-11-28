This week, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face off against the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals. It is a rare time when the game may mean more to the Chiefs than their opponent. The Bengals beat the Chiefs twice last year, including in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Those two matchups left a sour taste in Kansas City's mouth, and Sunday's game will determine how much the Chiefs have learned from and adjusted to what happened last year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO