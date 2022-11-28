ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Week 13 Is a Measuring Stick Game for the Chiefs

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face off against the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals. It is a rare time when the game may mean more to the Chiefs than their opponent. The Bengals beat the Chiefs twice last year, including in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Those two matchups left a sour taste in Kansas City's mouth, and Sunday's game will determine how much the Chiefs have learned from and adjusted to what happened last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Colts-Cowboys Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Colts, with their playoff chances dwindling, are massive underdogs against the Cowboys Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Indianapolis lost to the Steelers, 24-17, at home on Monday and are back on prime-time this week in a must-win situation. Dallas took care of the Giants, 28-20, on Thanksgiving to improve to 5-1 at home.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job

The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

Football Outsiders Ranks Cardinals as One of Worst Teams in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the league, but perhaps you didn't need metrics to know that. The Cardinals are 4-8, having won just one game within their division and haven't pieced together back-to-back wins all season. With five games left, Arizona has just one percent to make the postseason according to FiveThirtyEight.
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Wednesday Injury Report: Ben Jones Back at His Spot

NASHVILLE – Two games without Ben Jones is a long stretch. The longest any team has endured, in fact. It does not look as if the Tennessee Titans will have to go through a third. Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, according to the first official injury...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Moves to IR; When Will He Return?

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for the foreseeable future. Miller, 33, has been put on injured reserve by the Bills ahead of the team's Thursday night game against the New England Patriots as a result of what he described as "lateral meniscus damage" suffered in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed

DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
BUFFALO, NY

