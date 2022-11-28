Read full article on original website
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
Here are the two Chiefs players who will have the 1st shot at returning punts Sunday
The Chiefs have their answer at punt returner, if only for the short-term, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub announced Thursday that wide receiver Justin Watson and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie will get the first shot. “We’ll start...
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
Do Bengals have Chiefs’ number? Was last season’s sweep an outlier? SportsBeat podcast
Since Patrick Mahomes became a starter in the NFL, two teams have defeated him twice in one season. The first was the New England Patriots in 2018. The next was the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Both times, the second losses came in the AFC Championship Game, and both went to overtime,
Chiefs WRs: JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice, but Kadarius Toney still sidelined
The Chiefs had some good news to share on the injury front Thursday ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness, was returning to work, the team announced. Smith-Schuster, who has 49 catches for 653...
Week 13 Is a Measuring Stick Game for the Chiefs
This week, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face off against the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals. It is a rare time when the game may mean more to the Chiefs than their opponent. The Bengals beat the Chiefs twice last year, including in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Those two matchups left a sour taste in Kansas City's mouth, and Sunday's game will determine how much the Chiefs have learned from and adjusted to what happened last year.
Colts-Cowboys Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Colts, with their playoff chances dwindling, are massive underdogs against the Cowboys Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Indianapolis lost to the Steelers, 24-17, at home on Monday and are back on prime-time this week in a must-win situation. Dallas took care of the Giants, 28-20, on Thanksgiving to improve to 5-1 at home.
NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job
The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
Football Outsiders Ranks Cardinals as One of Worst Teams in NFL
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the league, but perhaps you didn't need metrics to know that. The Cardinals are 4-8, having won just one game within their division and haven't pieced together back-to-back wins all season. With five games left, Arizona has just one percent to make the postseason according to FiveThirtyEight.
Deshaun Watson Speaks on his Return, What to Expect Against the Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon about his return, how he stayed ready, and much more. "First off, I want to say I'm excited to be back. I'm excited to be back around my teammates," Watson opened with. Watson has been back in the...
Wednesday Injury Report: Ben Jones Back at His Spot
NASHVILLE – Two games without Ben Jones is a long stretch. The longest any team has endured, in fact. It does not look as if the Tennessee Titans will have to go through a third. Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, according to the first official injury...
Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Moves to IR; When Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for the foreseeable future. Miller, 33, has been put on injured reserve by the Bills ahead of the team's Thursday night game against the New England Patriots as a result of what he described as "lateral meniscus damage" suffered in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.
Bills vs. Patriots Week 13: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night. It will be the first time the two teams have met since last year's 47-17 wild card route of New England by Buffalo. The Bills hope to add another win to that memory...
Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled punt vs. Rams. This was his response right after
After stepping out of bounds, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore skipped four times and nodded, raising his arm to the crowd following an 18-yard reception against the Los Angeles Rams. The extended celebration, in this instance, was understandable — especially considering what had just happened in the first quarter...
Bengals’ Samaje Perine Earns ‘Angry Run’ Status From Major Outlet
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Samaje Perine whipped out a nasty stiff arm on the first play of the game in Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. It was strong enough to earn one of the three angry run spots on Good Morning Football. Perine took down Titans' linebacker David...
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change
Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Shuts Down Not So ‘Scary’ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
The Atlanta Falcons defense did almost all it could to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Down 19-13 in the fourth quarter after the Falcons' offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Commanders had a shot at a put-away drive with 5:06 remaining. Instead, Atlanta forced a three-and-out...
Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed
DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
