Petersburg, NY

WNYT

Watervliet house fire under investigation

Firefighters in Watervliet are trying to figure out what started a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 2320 10th Avenue. The fire department says there was initial concern that people were unable to get out of the home on their own, but they now say everyone got out safely.
WATERVLIET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire

A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
COHOES, NY
informnny.com

Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
PILOT KNOB, NY
WNYT

Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station

A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield bank robbery suspect leaves empty-handed

Police in Pittsfield are looking for the man who tried to rob a bank. A man walked into the Berkshire Bank on West Street Wednesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He left the bank with no money – and took off towards the McKay Street parking...
PITTSFIELD, MA

