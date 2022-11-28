Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
WNYT
Watervliet house fire under investigation
Firefighters in Watervliet are trying to figure out what started a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 2320 10th Avenue. The fire department says there was initial concern that people were unable to get out of the home on their own, but they now say everyone got out safely.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
WRGB
Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire
A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
informnny.com
Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks
FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
Driver escapes after Thruway rollover in Coxsackie
The driver of a car that flipped on the New York State Thruway in Coxsackie Thursday morning was able to pull themself to safety, according to a press release from Coxsackie Hose Company No. 3.
Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday.
Electrical failure left hundreds without power in East Greenbush
Hundreds of people in East Greenbush went without power Monday night due to equipment failure, according to National Grid.
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
Clifton Park water main break dries taps on Moe Road
Clifton Park Water Authority crews were working to repair a water main break on Moe Road Monday afternoon.
WNYT
Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station
A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Duanesburg
A 17-year-old succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an ATV crash on Saturday.
Columbia County police find missing man
Police are searching for an adult man from Claverack who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
WNYT
Pittsfield bank robbery suspect leaves empty-handed
Police in Pittsfield are looking for the man who tried to rob a bank. A man walked into the Berkshire Bank on West Street Wednesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He left the bank with no money – and took off towards the McKay Street parking...
Comments / 0