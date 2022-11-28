Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler
“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon recently posted a photo on Instagram of her in character as Teeter, and fans are wondering... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler appeared first on Outsider.
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 13 Review: For They Existed
When Queen Sugar began, no one in the Bordelon family was content. Charley's life was riddled with scandal as her marriage to Davis fell apart. Nova was having an affair with a married man and Ralph Angel left Blue waiting on a park bench so he could rob a convenience store.
TV Fanatic
Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 7
On All American Season 5 Episode 7, he tried to navigate the fallout after some shocking news. Meanwhile, Jordan contemplated whether he was making the right call. Elsewhere, Coop's first day of auditing law classes didn't go to plan. Layla tried to work through a professional crisis with Patience after...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 Ending Explained: The World Is On Fire
What did Beth see on the horizon at the end of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4? Let’s break down that... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 Ending Explained: The World Is On Fire appeared first on Outsider.
TV Fanatic
Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Brother Blood
The slow burn throughout Titans Season 4 paid off in a big way on Titans Season 4 Episode 6. All plot threads came together to give us a midseason finale that felt like a season finale. Everything has changed for our superheroes, and it leaves a lot to ponder as we head into the back half of the season.
TV Fanatic
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Limited Series Trailer Reunites Old Friends
Peacock will take viewers back to the world of The Best Man next month with The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an eight-episode limited series. The streaming service unveiled the official trailer Wednesday, and it looks like there will be some big changes on the horizon for some the most beloved characters.
ComicBook
Major Yellowstone Character Returns in Latest Episode
Over the years, a few characters in Yellowstone have exited the main story of the show, leaving fans wondering if they would ever pop back up into the lives of the Duttons sometime in the future. During Sunday night's new episode of the record-breaking series, one of those characters made their return to Yellowstone after a brief hiatus, continuing their story from the show's fourth season last year.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Boys Don't Cry
Multiple births are a strong source of drama for a medical series. The babies are often premature and need to be whisked away to the NICU right away, and sometimes parents don't know whether the children will survive or what kind of disabilities they may have. The Good Doctor Season...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Where There's Smoke There's Fire
We finally break free from the campsite, with everyone settling back into life away from the great outdoors. And things are just as messy as they ever were. While Sunny tries to plot her next move, Cassie sets her sights on getting to the bottom of what happened in the woods during Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9. And she is so damn close to putting everything together.
TV Fanatic
Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Velvetta
Time moves rather quickly in this miniseries, with years passing between episodes, leaving you a little unsettled trying to play catch-up with the current plot lines. Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 3 skips ahead two years from the last time we saw Steve and Nick standing off in his office, and the tension between the two has only gotten more intense.
TV Fanatic
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads
Emily Cooper is at a crossroads. Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16 Review: Preludes
I'll be honest. I love anthologies. I love exposition. So by any measure, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16 is a sheer delight for me, and I'll also admit that's a weird thing to say about a collection of woe-filled tales of child slavery, kidnapping, and vengeance-fueled tragedy. However,...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: The Meaning Behind Monica Cutting Her Hair Off in Episode 3 Explained
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ started off with a tragic loss for Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus: Who Won't Survive Season 2?
The White Lotus is one of the best-written series around. It features complex characters, compelling storylines, and a mystery that leaves some dead by the season's end. On The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, we learned there were several fatalities by the end of The White Lotus Season 2.
TV Fanatic
Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series
Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan. The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning. "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.
TV Fanatic
Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 15
On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 15, the farm was up for sale and there were some big changes on the horizon. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori faced harsh truths about Jackson's future. Elsewhere, Matt dealt with a heartbreaking tragedy as more details about the fate of the farm...
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
Tulsa King is not slowing down at Paramount+. The streaming service officially ordered a second season of the Sylvester Stallone drama series on Wednesday. The series launched earlier this month on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Paramount+ has revealed the series helped drive Paramount+ to "highest single day starts ever."
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date!
It's almost time to return to the wonderful -- but complicated -- world of Ginny & Georgia. Netflix on Thursday announced the highly anticipated second season of the beloved dramedy will get underway on January 5, 2023. All ten episodes will be available on that day, so the series will...
TV Fanatic
Wednesday Beats Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things Season 4
Wednesday is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest hits. The streaming service announced this week that the Jenna Ortega-led series amassed 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week of availability. The numbers mark the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
Comments / 0