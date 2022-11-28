* Soybeans ease after rally on China demand hopes * Soyoil down 4% after reports on U.S. biofuel targets * Wheat falls back, corn stays weak on export competition (Updates with European trading, changes dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, with a slide in byproduct soyoil countering optimism about Chinese demand that had pushed soybeans to a two-month high in the previous session. Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black Sea supplies, while corn fell for a third session as it also faced export competition. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 0.8% lower at $14.57-1/2 a bushel, as of 1233 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.78-1/2 on Wednesday. Soybeans and wider commodity markets have been buoyed by signs that China is softening its tone on COVID-19 rules after rare public protests in the world's second-largest economy. But CBOT soyoil shed more than 4% on Thursday, fuelling wider losses in vegetable oil markets, with traders citing disappointment with reported U.S. biofuel policy targets. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose hikes in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into fuel over the next three years, two sources told Reuters. "Soyoil prices went through the roof on the many new renewable diesel projects announced in the past months, with the thinking that the EPA would logically align with increased production capacity," a European trader said. "But leaked bits we got yesterday tell a different story." Soyoil like other vegetable oils is used to produce biodiesel as an alternative to traditional petroleum fuel. Palm oil futures in Malaysia slipped 3.6%. U.S. soybean export sales, however, reported this week and wider hopes that Beijing will ease lockdowns were underpinning soybean prices. "Talk that China is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in certain cities helped to support," research firm Hightower said in a report. In cereals, CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $7.89-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.4% to $6.64-1/2 a bushel. Cheap supplies from Russia and Ukraine, as well as favourable corn crop prospects in Brazil, were keeping a lid on wheat and corn futures. Traders will get an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday. Prices at 1233 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 789.25 -6.25 -0.79 770.75 2.40 CBOT corn 664.50 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 12.01 CBOT soy 1457.50 -12.00 -0.82 1339.25 8.83 Paris wheat 324.50 -2.00 -0.61 276.75 17.25 Paris maize 298.50 -2.00 -0.67 226.00 32.08 Paris rape 588.75 -11.00 -1.83 754.00 -21.92 WTI crude oil 81.53 0.98 1.22 75.21 8.40 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 0.40 1.1368 -8.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

