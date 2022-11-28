Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, China optimism, but registers monthly loss
Hope China easing COVID-19 rules buoys commodities. Wheat lifted by short-covering but lost nearly 10% in November. Soybeans rise on fresh China sales, corn down on export concerns. (Adds closing U.S. prices) By Rod Nickel. WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second straight session on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for 2nd monthly loss on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Wednesday, on expectations of China loosening its COVID-19 restrictions, although the market was poised for a second monthly decline on Black Sea supplies. Soybeans inched higher and were on track for their second straight monthly gain, while corn slid en route...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked lower on Thursday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session, although losses were limited by expectations that China would loosen its COVID-19 rules, boosting demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed. Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans off two-month high as soyoil slides
* Soybeans ease after rally on China demand hopes * Soyoil down 4% after reports on U.S. biofuel targets * Wheat falls back, corn stays weak on export competition (Updates with European trading, changes dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, with a slide in byproduct soyoil countering optimism about Chinese demand that had pushed soybeans to a two-month high in the previous session. Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black Sea supplies, while corn fell for a third session as it also faced export competition. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 0.8% lower at $14.57-1/2 a bushel, as of 1233 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.78-1/2 on Wednesday. Soybeans and wider commodity markets have been buoyed by signs that China is softening its tone on COVID-19 rules after rare public protests in the world's second-largest economy. But CBOT soyoil shed more than 4% on Thursday, fuelling wider losses in vegetable oil markets, with traders citing disappointment with reported U.S. biofuel policy targets. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose hikes in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into fuel over the next three years, two sources told Reuters. "Soyoil prices went through the roof on the many new renewable diesel projects announced in the past months, with the thinking that the EPA would logically align with increased production capacity," a European trader said. "But leaked bits we got yesterday tell a different story." Soyoil like other vegetable oils is used to produce biodiesel as an alternative to traditional petroleum fuel. Palm oil futures in Malaysia slipped 3.6%. U.S. soybean export sales, however, reported this week and wider hopes that Beijing will ease lockdowns were underpinning soybean prices. "Talk that China is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in certain cities helped to support," research firm Hightower said in a report. In cereals, CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $7.89-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.4% to $6.64-1/2 a bushel. Cheap supplies from Russia and Ukraine, as well as favourable corn crop prospects in Brazil, were keeping a lid on wheat and corn futures. Traders will get an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday. Prices at 1233 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 789.25 -6.25 -0.79 770.75 2.40 CBOT corn 664.50 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 12.01 CBOT soy 1457.50 -12.00 -0.82 1339.25 8.83 Paris wheat 324.50 -2.00 -0.61 276.75 17.25 Paris maize 298.50 -2.00 -0.67 226.00 32.08 Paris rape 588.75 -11.00 -1.83 754.00 -21.92 WTI crude oil 81.53 0.98 1.22 75.21 8.40 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 0.40 1.1368 -8.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat steady-down 5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Steady to down 5 cents a bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the fourth...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat steadies on hopes China will ease COVID-19 measures
Hopes China will ease COVID-19 rules boost financial markets. Corn slips on export demand concerns, soybeans ease. Wheat consolidates after slide on fund selling, slow exports. (Recasts with U.S. trading) By Rod Nickel. WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat traded steady on Tuesday after the previous day's three-month...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans at 3-week high, wheat steadies after 3-month low
* Hopes China will ease COVID-19 rules boost financial markets * Soybeans also supported by export sale * Wheat consolidates after slide on fund selling, slow exports (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans extended gains on Tuesday to reach a three-week peak as investors saw hope that China will ease measures to counter COVID-19 infections after rare protests in the country unsettled markets a day earlier. Improved sentiment pushed the dollar lower, helping Chicago wheat to steady after hitting a three-month low on Monday. Corn inched down, with traders noting an unwinding of spreads against wheat and expectations for a bumper Brazilian harvest next year. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.60-1/4 a bushel by 1247 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since Nov. 7. CBOT wheat inched up 0.1% to $7.81-1/4 a bushel, holding above Monday's low of $7.73-1/4. Corn was down 0.3% at $6.69-1/2 a bushel. A senior Chinese health official said on Tuesday that public complaints about COVID-19 controls stem from overzealous implementation, fuelling investor expectations that Beijing may ease restrictions that have prompted unusual public protests. Crude oil rose sharply while soybeans added to gains from Monday. China dominates global soybean imports and Chicago futures were supported on Monday by the announcement of a U.S. export sale to an unknown destination - often interpreted as a shipment to China. Investors were reacting to "signs this morning from Chinese officialdom that a cautious easing will remain underway," Saxo Bank said in a note. "This has inspired a comeback in some commodities." Wheat has been pressured by investment funds' short positions and cheaper supplies from Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea region. Purchases in recent days by importers including Egypt’s state buyer GASC and Turkey's state grain board TMO have underlined competitive prices for Black Sea origins, despite disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) office in Brazil has forecast the country will produce a record 126 million tonnes of corn in 2022/23. Prices at 1247 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 781.25 0.50 0.06 770.75 1.36 CBOT corn 669.50 -1.75 -0.26 593.25 12.85 CBOT soy 1460.25 3.00 0.21 1339.25 9.03 Paris wheat 328.25 2.75 0.84 276.75 18.61 Paris maize 299.75 -1.25 -0.42 226.00 32.63 Paris rape 587.00 2.75 0.47 754.00 -22.15 WTI crude oil 78.95 1.71 2.21 75.21 4.97 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 0.20 1.1368 -8.88 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures fall on high supply, export demand concerns
CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by a combination added seasonal supply and deflated demand as China faces protests over COVID-19 lockdowns. "This three-week period, we're pushing a large supply of hogs through the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures tumble on China demand worries
CHICAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell more than 4% on Monday, pressured by worries about Chinese demand for U.S. pork and expectations of a seasonal slide in wholesale ham prices, traders said. The CME February lean hogs contract settled down 3.750 cents...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Thailand, Vietnam bank on new deals; few eye cheaper India supply
Domestic supplies running low, Vietnam traders say. Thai prices rise to $427-$440 per tonne from $419-$425. Dec 1 (Reuters) - Rice export prices rose across major Asian hubs this week on robust demand emerging out of Indonesia, with some buyers switching to the cheaper Indian variety. Vietnam's 5% broken rice...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall, may snap winning streak on disappointing biofuel levels
Soyoil selloff takes soybeans down too after U.S. releases biofuel targets. (Updates with U.S. trading) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Thursday and looked to snap a five-day winning streak as the U.S. government proposed smaller-than-expected biofuels blending requirements, sparking a sharp sell-off in soybean oil.
Agriculture Online
India raises base import price of crude palm oil
MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, while trimmed prices of gold and silver, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude 971 960 palm oil RBD palm 977 988 oil RBD 993 1,008 palmolein Crude 1,360 1,354 soya oil Gold 565 570 Silver 699 702 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
Argentina exchange warns more wheat cuts likely as yields disappoint
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production outlook is likely to face more cuts due to lower-than-expected yields, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, as the harvest of the grains advances in the midst of a prolonged drought. In a weekly crop report, the exchange said...
Agriculture Online
India's basmati rice exports could jump 15% as key buyers stock up
MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's exports of premium basmati rice are likely to jump 15% over last year as key buyers in the Middle East build their inventories despite prices jumping by nearly a quarter, leading exporters told Reuters. Higher basmati exports would keep local prices firm, helping Indian...
Agriculture Online
WTO backs EU in dispute with Indonesia over nickel ore ban
GENEVA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization recommended on Wednesday that Indonesia change measures including a ban on nickel ore exports in a dispute with the European Union. The EU launched its initial complaint in November 2019 against the export restrictions on raw materials, notably a ban on...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Mexico open to deal with U.S. on GM corn as farmers demand clarity over ban
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is seeking a deal with Washington after the United States threatened legal action over Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024. After meeting with Mexican officials on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture...
Agriculture Online
Argentina 'soy dollar' FX rate boosts sales to 2-month high
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sales of Argentina's 2021/22 soybean harvest hit a two-month high on Monday after the government instated a preferential exchange rate for soy exports, the country's top grains exchange said on Tuesday. Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy, sold 299,000 tonnes of soybeans on Monday, when producers were able to start settling sales at a rate of 230 pesos per dollar - 38% higher than Tuesday's official exchange rate. The number represents a jump from the 78,303 tonnes sold on Friday. Officials announced the new rate on Friday as the government seeks to build up foreign currency reserves, which have fallen sharply due to uncertainty around the local currency amid high inflation. The new rate, in effect through the end of the year, follows a temporary "soy dollar" scheme in September that set a rate of 200 pesos per dollar and sent exports soaring. Sales reached 13.3 million tonnes that month, far above the historical monthly average of 4.4 million tonnes. Monday's sales "are the highest since the end of the first 'soy dollar' in October," the Rosario grains exchange said in a report. As of Nov. 16, producers had sold almost 32 million tonnes of Argentina's 44 million tonne 2021/22 crop, per the government's most recent data. The same government report showed that between Nov. 10 and 17, producers had sold a total of 165,500 tonnes, well below the nearly 300,000 reported on Monday alone. In Argentina's top soy market of Rosario on Monday, the reference price for soybeans was 85,000 pesos ($509) per tonne. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction...
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEXT-U.N. says deal close on resuming Russia ammonia exports via Ukraine
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday a deal is close on resuming Russian ammonia exports through a pipeline to a Ukrainian Black Sea port. "I think we're quite close, we're edging towards it this week," Griffiths told a Reuters NEXT event. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Ismail Shakil)
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn crop at 126 million tonnes
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post forecasts 2022/2023 corn production at a record 126 million metric tons (MMT) based on the growing demand and price for corn both in domestic and international market. This is up 8.6 percent on the 2021/2022 production estimated at 116 MMT. Post increases the forecast for corn exports for MY 2022/2023 to 47 MMT, up 2.5 MMT on the current season. Post reduces the forecast for rice planted area in MY 2022/2023 to a historical low of 1.58 million hectares (ha), as rice loses space to more profitable crops that require less maintenance, such as soybean or corn. Post forecasts a record wheat production for MY 2022/2023 with production at 9.4 MMT, up 21 percent on the 2021/2022 harvest. This forecast is based on continued interest by Brazilian growers in the strong demand for wheat and rising global commodity prices."
Comments / 0