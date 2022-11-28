Read full article on original website
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
CNET
6 Incredible Target Deals You Won't Find at Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon's website is crammed with deals right now, but heads up: You may be able to find some items -- including TVs, smartphones and tablets -- for a lower price at another retailer like Target. : Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals. If you're...
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now
Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
TechRadar
Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV
The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
CNET
Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals
Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Yes! This 65-inch Roku TV just crashed to $228 before Black Friday
The TCL 65-inch 4-series Smart Roku TV is down to just $228 at Walmart in this early Black Friday deal.
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
It comes in 30 colors If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over. So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now for the first time ever
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smartwatch splurge, and right now it’s also on sale for the very first time since it was announced.
Digital Trends
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
