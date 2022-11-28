Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Limited Series Trailer Reunites Old Friends
Peacock will take viewers back to the world of The Best Man next month with The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an eight-episode limited series. The streaming service unveiled the official trailer Wednesday, and it looks like there will be some big changes on the horizon for some the most beloved characters.
TV Fanatic
Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 7
On All American Season 5 Episode 7, he tried to navigate the fallout after some shocking news. Meanwhile, Jordan contemplated whether he was making the right call. Elsewhere, Coop's first day of auditing law classes didn't go to plan. Layla tried to work through a professional crisis with Patience after...
TV Fanatic
Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Brother Blood
The slow burn throughout Titans Season 4 paid off in a big way on Titans Season 4 Episode 6. All plot threads came together to give us a midseason finale that felt like a season finale. Everything has changed for our superheroes, and it leaves a lot to ponder as we head into the back half of the season.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16 Review: Preludes
I'll be honest. I love anthologies. I love exposition. So by any measure, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16 is a sheer delight for me, and I'll also admit that's a weird thing to say about a collection of woe-filled tales of child slavery, kidnapping, and vengeance-fueled tragedy. However,...
TV Fanatic
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads
Emily Cooper is at a crossroads. Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in...
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 13 Review: For They Existed
When Queen Sugar began, no one in the Bordelon family was content. Charley's life was riddled with scandal as her marriage to Davis fell apart. Nova was having an affair with a married man and Ralph Angel left Blue waiting on a park bench so he could rob a convenience store.
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
TV Fanatic
Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series
Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan. The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning. "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.
TV Fanatic
Gossip Girl Season 2 Review: Armed With a Feud for the Ages, the HBO Max Reboot Finds Purpose
HBO Max's Gossip Girl debuted to a tepid response in 2021, but the series managed to find its footing by the end of the season. The second season, debuting December 1, improves in many areas, but some of the issues that plagued the freshman season remain. We'll start with the...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Penultimate Episode Trailer: Will Tanya Tell Portia the Truth?
We're reaching the finish line of The White Lotus Season 2, and the penultimate episode looks to be a wild ride. At the end of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5, Tanya witnessed Quentin having sex with his supposed nephew, Jack, putting her in a bit of a tailspin.
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date!
It's almost time to return to the wonderful -- but complicated -- world of Ginny & Georgia. Netflix on Thursday announced the highly anticipated second season of the beloved dramedy will get underway on January 5, 2023. All ten episodes will be available on that day, so the series will...
TV Fanatic
The Hammer: Reba McEntire Lifetime Movie Gets a Premiere Date
The Hammer will launch on Lifetime early next year. The cabler announced today that the Reba McEntire movie is to premiere on January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime. The original movie is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," the logline teases.
TV Fanatic
Wednesday Beats Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things Season 4
Wednesday is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest hits. The streaming service announced this week that the Jenna Ortega-led series amassed 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week of availability. The numbers mark the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus: Who Won't Survive Season 2?
The White Lotus is one of the best-written series around. It features complex characters, compelling storylines, and a mystery that leaves some dead by the season's end. On The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, we learned there were several fatalities by the end of The White Lotus Season 2.
TV Fanatic
Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 15
On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 15, the farm was up for sale and there were some big changes on the horizon. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori faced harsh truths about Jackson's future. Elsewhere, Matt dealt with a heartbreaking tragedy as more details about the fate of the farm...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Drops Character Posters
HBO's The Last of Us premieres Sunday, January 15. With the premiere date fast approaching, the premium cabler has unveiled character posters for its adaptation of the videogame. Scroll down to check out the photos.
TV Fanatic
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
TV Fanatic
Irreverent Cast and Creator Preview Peacock Drama
Irreverent touches down on Peacock on Wednesday, November 30. The series follows the story of an American criminal who bungles a heist and is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town in Far North Queensland, where he poses as the new church reverend. TV Fanatic got to...
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
Tulsa King is not slowing down at Paramount+. The streaming service officially ordered a second season of the Sylvester Stallone drama series on Wednesday. The series launched earlier this month on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Paramount+ has revealed the series helped drive Paramount+ to "highest single day starts ever."
TV Fanatic
Scarlett Johansson to Headline Just Cause Limited Series at Amazon
Scarlett Johansson has landed her first lead TV role. The Black Widow star is set to star in and executive produce the Just Cause series for Amazon Studios. The project is based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Johansson previously appeared in an adaptation of the source material in...
Comments / 0