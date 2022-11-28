Read full article on original website
Hairstyles
3d ago
Praying for her and Family. Please remember to keep a close eye out for family with elderly that has dementia if they are known to wander then never leave them alone 🙏🙏🙏❤️
6
Sharon Washington
3d ago
God please give this family some peace. Please direct they path too her. Wherever she is. Please bring her home safe
8
live5news.com
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
live5news.com
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is out on bond after police say she went shopping with her daughters and left a toddler at home. Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. North Charleston Police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. to an apartment complex on...
abccolumbia.com
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'
Aspen Jeter, 5, has been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the search for Aspen Jeter via Facebook, sharing a photo of her. Police said they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving. Once there, according to the post, "deputies found a deceased female who had not...
live5news.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Charisma Murray, 16, was last seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
live5news.com
Animal Society offering $5,000 reward for info on burned and abandoned dog
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is treating a dog with second and third-degree burns that was abandoned at a West Ashley apartment complex. The organization is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Kay Hyman...
live5news.com
Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say a secure hold at Summerville High School was lifted about 90 minutes after it was put in place. A message sent to parents at 11:45 a.m. Thursday states the school was released from the hold and the school would continue with its regular school day, including all school activities.
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Atkins Street
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead. According to NCPD, officers responded to Atkins Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. for a possible burglary/car break in. Upon arrival, officers found a man “who had a wound consistent with a gunshot.” He […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday. Herman Reed Jr., 61, from North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound on Atkins Street at approximately 11:05 p.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers were...
Sumter winter shelter to help people experiencing homelessness
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter United Ministries has opened its winter shelter for the year. People experiencing homelessness can visit on nights the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Emergency Shelter Director Daphney Scarborough. "People are people regardless of what type of roof they have over their head....
live5news.com
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coaches, friends and fellow athletes from the Lowcountry and from the University of Virginia paid tribute Wednesday to the Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus. A celebration of life for Lavel Davis, Jr.,...
counton2.com
Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
live5news.com
‘You won’t live’: 89-year-old arrested after putting gun to wife’s head, deputies say
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley man is out on bond after deputies say he put a gun to his wife’s head. Lee McCaskill, 89, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies with...
Man shot while driving in South Carolina, deputies say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. while the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road toward Kiawah Island. The man told deputies that a […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
live5news.com
Police investigating bank robbery in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are looking for the person responsible for robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out to Montague Avenue at 1:18 p.m. about a bank robbery. Someone entered the CPM Federal Credit Union bank and passed a note to the...
live5news.com
Summerville High School on ‘secure hold’ while police investigate threat
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say Summerville High School has been placed on a “secure hold” while police investigate a threat received at the school. The message, sent to parents just after 10:15 a.m. states the Summerville Police Department is investigating the threat. The school...
