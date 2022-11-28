Browns tight end David Njoku saves the game - and the Browns’ season - with game-tying one-handed catch

Read full article on original website
Browns sign graduate of Ohio high school
Myron Cunningham was originally signed by Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
What Deshaun Watson had to say; talking Cavaliers: Quincy Carrier, Chris Fedor on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins as...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
Deshaun Watson’s private QB coach Quincy Avery with a behind-the-scenes look at his 11-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach and close friend since his high school days, has no idea what to expect when he ventures into Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday for Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach after three seasons leading Guardians’ bullpen
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was only a matter of time before Brian Sweeney moved up to a new role as a major league pitching coach, but the Guardians will still get to see plenty of the man who spent the last five seasons on their major league coaching staff, including the last three as their bullpen coach. Sweeney was hired Thursday by the Royals to serve as pitching coach on manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.
Go, Glenville Tarblooders! You’ve already made your coach, your school and its alums proud!
As an ancient alumnus (January 1945) of Glenville High School, I was happy to read Terry Pluto’s article in the Nov. 30 Plain Dealer about Glenville’s football coach (”The gospel of Ted Ginn: Life coaching while coaching football”). I am so pleased and proud of Coach Ginn’s approach to coaching.
The excitement continues building up for Chiefs vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend is building up to be one of Week 13′s most exciting games. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears on track to be back for Cincinnati this weekend after being sidelined by a hip injury. Running back Joe Mixon could potentially return from the concussion protocol as well.
