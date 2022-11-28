ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead following Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
BURLINGTON, IA
1380kcim.com

Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments

Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man died from gunshot wound

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Ottumwa police were called to the scene at 603 S. Moore St. at 5:16 a.m. for a report of a person who suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found 25-year-old Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks dead at...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa police investigate death of 25-year-old man

OTTUMWA, Iowa — State authorities have been called to help investigate the untimely death of an Ottumwa man. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, was found dead inside his home at 603 South Moore St. Police launched their investigation 5:16 a.m. Sunday after someone reported...
OTTUMWA, IA
superhits1027.com

Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns

IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Ottumwa Man Found Shot To Death

(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to a home at 603 S. Moore after 5 o'clock Sunday morning after a report that someone had been shot. First responders arrived and found the body of 25-year-old Nicholas Roberts-Dicks. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
OTTUMWA, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks

An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: Iowa Staff Eyes the Transfer Portal for Help

The Iowa Hawkeyes completed a roller coaster of a season on Saturday in much the way Iowa fans thought they would... if you had asked them about a month earlier. After starting the year with expectations for a solid year, things seemed to hit rock bottom in October when the Hawkeyes sat at 3-4 overall and in last place in the West. Fast forward a month and Iowa controlled its own destiny entering the season finale against Nebraska only to have things quickly come crashing down.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Coralville man faces drug charge after alleged public intox incident

A Coralville man who reportedly tried to get into a residence that wasn’t his Thanksgiving evening now faces a possession charge. Police were called to Primrose Court in Iowa City at about 6:50pm on reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a residence. The reporting party, who lives at the residence, told dispatchers that he didn’t know who the person was.
CORALVILLE, IA

