Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter named finalist for freshman of the year award
Penn State has had a number of impactful freshmen this season, but one is standing out above the rest on a national level. Linebacker Abdul Carter was named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter led the Nittany Lions with 10.5...
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State
In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Catcher Macy Chamberlain commits to Penn State softball's class of 2024 after unofficial visit
After an unofficial visit, Macy Chamberlin decided Penn State is where she'll hang her helmet. Chamberlain is a catcher from Metamora, Ohio, and will join the Nittany Lions in for the 2025 season, she announced on Twitter. The junior goes to Evergreen High School and plays for Turrnin2 Pezzoni travel...
Penn State football's Nick Singleton named Big Ten's 2022 freshman of the year
The second day of Big Ten awards are rolling out and a Penn State freshman has taken home a prestigious award. Running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award on Wednesday. Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 941 rushing yards and...
In-state guard Moriah Murray verbally commits to Penn State women’s basketball
Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season. Murray’s...
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Penn State wrestling set to meet No.18 Lehigh and Rider in early test
Following dominant performances in both the NWCA All-Star Classic and Black Knight Open, Penn State takes to the road in back-to-back bouts with Rider and Lehigh at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, respectively. Rider will enter the weekend 2-0, while Lehigh sits with a 3-2 record....
‘If we lose, we're done’ | Penn State women’s volleyball begins NCAA Tournament with match vs. UMBC
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Penn State is gearing up for teams looking to play spoiler. The Nittany Lions are hosting for the first time since 2019 when the program made the Elite Eight and will begin their most emotional time of the year when they welcome UMBC at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson
In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s 10th win of the season against Michigan State
Penn State capped off its 2022 regular season with a well-rounded win over Michigan State that featured certain elements that haven’t been seen before. The Nittany Lions’ offense pieced together a creative and explosive performance that saw considerable success from the tight end room, with a guest appearance from a quarterback-wide receiver hybrid on a trick play.
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson
Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming
The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
‘We obviously have a lot to work on’ | Penn State women’s basketball’s defense holds it back in 1st loss
Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday. Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor. The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on...
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey
With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors
Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
Freshman Evan Mahaffey showcasing versatility through first few games for Penn State men’s basketball
A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process. Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to...
10 Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten defensive teams
All-Big Ten awards rolled out Tuesday afternoon, and 10 Penn State players have been represented. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after tallying 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups this past season. Right after Porter Jr., two more players were named to the All-Big...
Slow 1st-quarter start impedes comeback effort for Penn State women’s basketball against Virginia
The struggle bus pulled in early and often for Penn State in its first loss of the 2022-23 season. A slow start in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Wear White game at the Bryce Jordan Center hurt the Lady Lions’ ability to wield a comeback against Virginia in a lopsided affair.
Led by pair of veteran 1st-team members, 3 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-region honors
Despite falling short against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State received a couple more accolades to build on an already successful season. Three Nittany Lions were named to the United Coaches All-North Region teams, with two representatives being elected to the first team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt...
