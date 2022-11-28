ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faces off the Field: Joe Pitchford, junior running back, Liberty Hill

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
What’s your favorite memory playing football for Liberty Hill?

It was scoring a touchdown against Crosby in the (state) semifinals last year. The crowd’s reaction and the team’s reaction were on a whole different level.

You broke your collarbone in the sixth game against Cedar Creek. Did you think your season was over at the time?

I tried to remain optimistic at the time. I knew I was going to be out for a while, but I also knew I’m on a very talented team that is going to make it deep in the playoffs regardless if they had me or not. I was optimistic about my return.

You played your first full game since the injury last Friday against Alamo Heights. How excited are you to be back?

It’s obviously very exciting because these (playoff) games mean a lot more. It’s not just the team but also the band and, of course, our seniors. I’m very thankful I came back so I can contribute.

You scored only three points in the first half against Alamo Heights but went on to win 37-32. What changed?

The coaches did a great job of figuring out what their defense was doing. They made us run some different plays, and those plays were working.

What do you like about playing in a slot-T offense?

I like how physical the slot-T is. You can’t be soft and be good. You have to be ready to go and hit someone.

What’s it like to be coached by Kent Walker?

He’s a great coach, but more importantly, he’s a great man. He has a great family, and he always wants what’s best for us.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, whom would you choose?

I’m only going to pick three — the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Why did you choose them?

God put me in this position where I can play football, and he blessed me with a well-functioning body. I feel if I’m going to play football, I should give all thanks to him.

Tell me something about you that most people don’t know.

I played baseball my whole life until last year. I wanted to concentrate more in the weight room and get bigger. But I missed it so much that I’m planning to come back this year.

What has been your favorite vacation?

We go to South Padre every year and go deep-sea fishing. The fight the fish put up is tougher than when you catch them in fresh water.

What’s the greatest lesson football has taught you?

Perseverance and toughness. No matter what, you’re going to need both if you’re going to be successful in this world.

If you could attend any concert, whom would you see?

I’d want to see George Strait. I consider him the best country singer ever.

Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

