LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — The impact of Hugh Freeze’s departure from Liberty trickles down to the high school level…during his four years as head coach…Freeze was able to recruit talent locally…giving opportunities to play at the FBS level to kids from places like Appomattox and Danville. In Lynchburg, Heritage High School head coach Brad Bradley saw first hand how his players were able to get to the next level…former Pioneers like Frankie Hickson and Chris Megginson saw significant playing time for the Flames under Hugh Freeze and Bradley hopes the next head coach will continue recruiting locally.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO