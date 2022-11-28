Read full article on original website
WSLS
Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more. The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday. The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run...
chathamstartribune.com
Trojans defeat Cavaliers in home opener
Tunstall High School defeated Chatham in the home opener on Monday night 97-39. Tunstall's Jamarcus Brown led the team with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Brown connects on one of his field goals against Chatham defender Jonavan Coles (#24), along with Qualiq Scott (#12).
chathamstartribune.com
Named All-Piedmont District
Tunstall High School junior running back Bricen Poole was awarded first team All-Piedmont District honors. In 10 games played, Poole had 212 carries for 1,313 yards for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Poole added 6 rushing touchdowns and found the end zone five times on 2-point conversions. He also had 16 catches for a total of 194 yards and 1 touchdown. Poole is also a member of varsity basketball and track teams.
Franklin News Post
Comets crash Eagles' season opener
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
WSLS
Hill City history: E.C. Glass and Heritage to each host state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – They’re crosstown rivals that beat up on each other on the gridiron in the rough and rugged Seminole District. But when they both win, all of Lynchburg wins as well. E.C. Glass and Heritage football teams find themselves in a unique situation this weekend--each team...
WSET
Heritage, E.C. Glass put rivalry aside, root for each other heading into states
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heading into Saturday's high school football state semifinals, the stands at Lynchburg City Stadium may look like a typical "Jug Bowl" battle between Heritage and E.C. Glass. However, the orange of Pioneer fans and Blue of Hilltopper fans may be a little more blended in...
Moorefield, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact
LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — The impact of Hugh Freeze’s departure from Liberty trickles down to the high school level…during his four years as head coach…Freeze was able to recruit talent locally…giving opportunities to play at the FBS level to kids from places like Appomattox and Danville. In Lynchburg, Heritage High School head coach Brad Bradley saw first hand how his players were able to get to the next level…former Pioneers like Frankie Hickson and Chris Megginson saw significant playing time for the Flames under Hugh Freeze and Bradley hopes the next head coach will continue recruiting locally.
WSET
LU students react to Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze going to Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A big change is on the way for Liberty University's football program. Head Coach Hugh Freeze is going to Auburn University. The news of the major coaching change at LU caught many by surprise. "I get on Twitter and it's like, Hugh Freeze has been...
WSET
'A culture builder:' LU launches search for new head coach, names interim coach
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The hunt for Liberty University's new head football coach is underway. In the wake of Hugh Freeze leaving the head coach position at Liberty University for Auburn, the school held a press conference on Tuesday in regard to the future of the football program. LU's...
WSET
Christmas parades kick off Thursday; find out if it will rain on your parade
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Christmas parades are happening this weekend, with rain on the way for Saturday. The first parades on the list are Brookneal and Vinton, both beginning Thursday at 7 pm. Thursday evening will be chilly, 38 degrees by 7 pm, and cooling from there into the evening. Although it may feel like the North Pole, it will be a seasonable evening and dry. Make sure you bring a jacket and hot cocoa!
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Roanoke City Public Schools Announces Division’s Teacher of The Year
Adria Cintron, an 8th grade English teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, was named the Roanoke City Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year during the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event celebrated all schools’ Teachers of the Year and included naming the three […]
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
WSET
Sewer line tap repair in Danville, what street you need to avoid
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A street in Danville will be closed starting on Thursday for a sewer line tap repair. The City said both lanes of Craghead Street from Loyal Street to Wilson Street are closed to allow for repairs. The lane closure will remain in place until late...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
WSET
'We are so grateful:' Parkview Community Mission receives 40,000 lb. food donation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parkview Community Mission in Lynchburg received a massive donation on Thursday morning. The Church of Latter-Day Saints delivered a truckload of food and hygiene products all the way from Utah. "We are so grateful. They are bringing 22 pallets of food and other items that...
WHSV
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WHSV
Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit a...
