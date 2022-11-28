ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm

By Shaul Turner
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fziu5_0jPPOg6u00

GENESEE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The shift in weather comes after a sunny and warm Thanksgiving weekend.

FOX31 spoke to Colorado filmmaker Ty Miller as he worked in Genesee on Sunday.

“Just back and forth all the time like it’ll be really nice, sunny and the next day it’s freezing cold,” he said.

Like many preparing for an early workweek commute, Miller is preparing for changing road conditions.

Denver weather: Snow, colder temps arrive Tuesday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued

“If you’re doing any type of off-road driving always have chains, things like that,” he said.

How to prepare your vehicle ahead of a snowstorm

Safety experts advise drivers to make sure their car is tuned up, has a good battery and has safe, healthy tire tread. An emergency roadside kit, extra blankets, water, food and a cell phone charger should be stored inside the car.

Prepare your home by sealing doors and windows and protecting your pipes. When water freezes it expands and can cause pipes to burst. Opening cabinets to allow more heat inside the walls can help.

How to protect your plants

Meg Moody of the Plant Garage told the Problem Solvers that potted plants should be brought inside if possible.

“If you can’t bring them in, you can cover them with frost cloth or blankets, wrap the base of the pot with a thick blanket, to prevent the root ball from freezing,” she said.

Club Q shooting victim ‘wanted to save the family I found’

Moody adds that plants should be watered before freezing weather rolls in because “drought-ridden plants are more susceptible to frost damage.”

Delicate plants should be kept away from vents and windows.

For more information about weather changes download the Pinpoint Weather App and check CDOT’s travel alerts .

Snow is expected to move into the Colorado mountains late Monday then down to the Denver metro overnight and into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 9

Aleksandr Serdyuk
3d ago

Good.Another chance to spend time with your loved ones and friends.It is Colorado!Nothing new at this time of the year.👍

Reply
4
Lou Sasol
3d ago

Time for French toast I need to run to the store to get bread milk and eggs and I need to go now!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

There's a new park on top of a Denver interstate

DENVER — A brisk Wednesday morning in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood was met with the opening of a new chapter. State, local and federal officials cut the ribbon to open a park that hopes to unify the neighborhood, which long has been home to a large portion of Denver's Hispanic and Spanish-speaking population.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Preparing ahead of the snowstorm

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy