ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Carolina Panthers defeat Denver Broncos 23-10

By Brayden Stamps
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmWxH_0jPPOHEr00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 23-10 on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Sam Darnold made his debut for the Panthers taking the place of the struggling Baker Mayfield.

Keep up with the Carolina Panthers here!

Both teams struggled to perform offensively to begin the game exchanging punts on the first four possessions of the game.

On their third possession of the game, the Panthers successfully converted a 4th Down thanks to a fake punt which eventually set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to star wide receiver DJ Moore.

Panthers 7 – Broncos 0 Q1 0:30

A few possessions later, Panthers punt returner Raheem Blackshear muffed a punt which set up a quick field goal make for Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

Panthers 7 – Broncos 3 Q2 10:11

The Panthers responded quickly with a 42-yard field goal made by kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Panthers 10- Broncos 3 Q2 4:42

After the Panther defense forced a quick three-and-out to begin the second half, Darnold would lead the Panthers on a lengthy six-minute drive down the field which ended with him recovering his own fumble in the endzone for a touchdown.

Panthers 17 – Broncos 3 Q3 7:21

The Panther defense continued to hold strong forcing two more quick Broncos punts. Darnold then connected with Moore on a 52-yard downfield pass to set up a 26-yard field goal for Pineiro.

Panthers 20 – Broncos 3 Q4 13:33

The Panther special teams unit would force a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up yet another short Pineiro field goal.

Panthers 23 – Broncos 3 Q4 8:59

The Broncos’ offense finally got going late in the game scoring on a short pass touchdown.

Panthers 23 – Broncos 10 Q4 3:19

The Broncos would go on to recover an onside kick but the Panthers’ defense held strong forcing a turnover-on-downs and securing the victory.

FINAL : Panthers 23 – Broncos 10

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

UNC’s Maye rides star-making season into ACC title game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye has put up big numbers all season for No. 24 North Carolina. Now he has a chance to lead the Tar Heels to something more: an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The second-year passer has played so well that he stirred national buzz as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Big Game Bound: Week 13 features 3 key matchups, Watson’s return

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL begins December with a strong schedule. Three games feature matchups of first-place teams: Titans at Eagles, Dolphins at 49ers and Chiefs at Bengals. Another story sure to generate plenty of headlines in Week 13 is the return of Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback will play his first game […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Watson dodges non-football questions after NFL suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson refused to address non-football questions on Thursday in his first comments since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations. Speaking to the media for the first time since Aug. 18, Watson declined to discuss his suspension or...
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

ECU football’s bowl projections after Week 13

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team will end its season with a long-awaited bowl appearance. Pirates’ Hatfield tabbed AAC Special Teams Player Of The Week They’ll need to wait to find out when and where. ECU notebook: Temple victory secures winning season; bowl game next Bowl matchups will be revealed Sunday after […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Florida doctor accused of raping patients is found dead in ditch

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Florida are investigating after a doctor who was accused of drugging and raping his patients was found dead in a ditch. An incident report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. Monday in Naples to conduct a welfare check on Dr. Eric Salata, 54.
NAPLES, FL
WNCT

Two charged after Edgecombe County inmate killed

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested, charged in Greenville Mall shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

State high school football playoffs: Regional finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

What To Watch: Playoff picture already close to settled

Rarely does a college football season enter the weekend of conference championship games with its playoff picture this clearly in focus. No. 1 Georgia (No. 1 College Football Playoff ) and No. 2 Michigan (No. 2 CFP) figure to have playoff bids locked up no matter how they fare this weekend. Georgia is a big favorite over No. […]
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy