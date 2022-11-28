Read full article on original website
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close
Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
Apple Analyst Go Cautious On December Quarter As China's Lockdowns, Labor Unrest Weigh
Analyst at Piper Sandler cut their revenue and iPhone sales estimates for Apple Inc's AAPL December quarter, as Beijing's strict lockdowns hamper production at the most significant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China. The analysts expect $119 billion in revenue for the current quarter, down from the prior $127.3 billion, with...
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
US Stocks Mixed After Wednesday's Rally
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,408.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 11,514.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,087.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Noah Holdings Lowers Profit Forecast Amid Market Turmoil, Pandemic Lockdowns
Noah Holdings revised down its non-GAAP annual net profit forecast from a maximum of 1.55 billion yuan to a minimum of 1 billion yuan, as it posted its third consecutive quarterly revenue drop. The company is expanding overseas and reducing the number of cities where it operates on the Chinese...
Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
S&P 500 Breaks Above Key Technical Level: Why This Analyst Is Rooting For Strong Gains Ahead
The S&P 500 Index rallied hard on Wednesday on the back of some weak data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that were construed as hinting at a pivot. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index rallied 3.09% before settling Wednesday’s session at $4,080.11 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader average, advanced 3.15% to $407.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.
BlackRock CEO Says FTX's Token Caused Its Collapse, But The Technology Is Still Cutting Edge
Asset management company BlackRock Inc.'s BLK CEO Larry Fink asserted that FTX's collapse was caused by the creation of its own centralized FTT/USD token, which went against the "whole foundation of what crypto is." The $8 billion investment firm's chairman and CEO made the comments on Nov. 30 at the...
LyondellBasell Industries, Intercontinental Exchange And These 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite jumped by over 480 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Where We Go After Wednesday's Rally: Two Reasons We Might Be Headed Lower In Early 2023
After Wednesday’s rally sparked by Fed Chairman Powell’s comments that December’s rate hike would likely be smaller than 75 basis points, the S&P 500 did something it hadn’t done in seven months: rise above its 200-day moving average, as market technician Ryan Detrick pointed out below.
Netflix Stock Continues To Rally: What's Going On?
Netflix Inc NFLX shares continue to charge higher Thursday, adding to a strong move above the $300 level earlier this week. What's Going On: Netflix shares surged higher Wednesday afternoon alongside the broader market as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided insights during a Brookings Institution speech, suggesting the Fed may begin slowing the pace of rate hikes as soon as this month.
Skechers' Margins Slated For Strong Expansion In 2023, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Skechers USA Inc SKX and raised the price target from $40 to $48. The analyst continues to believe margins are positioned for strong expansion in 2023. He thinks the underlying demand for SKX remains healthy, and sees...
