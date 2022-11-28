ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close

Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests

On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
US Stocks Mixed After Wednesday's Rally

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,408.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 11,514.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,087.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
S&P 500 Breaks Above Key Technical Level: Why This Analyst Is Rooting For Strong Gains Ahead

The S&P 500 Index rallied hard on Wednesday on the back of some weak data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that were construed as hinting at a pivot. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index rallied 3.09% before settling Wednesday’s session at $4,080.11 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader average, advanced 3.15% to $407.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.
LyondellBasell Industries, Intercontinental Exchange And These 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite jumped by over 480 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Netflix Stock Continues To Rally: What's Going On?

Netflix Inc NFLX shares continue to charge higher Thursday, adding to a strong move above the $300 level earlier this week. What's Going On: Netflix shares surged higher Wednesday afternoon alongside the broader market as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided insights during a Brookings Institution speech, suggesting the Fed may begin slowing the pace of rate hikes as soon as this month.
Skechers' Margins Slated For Strong Expansion In 2023, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Skechers USA Inc SKX and raised the price target from $40 to $48. The analyst continues to believe margins are positioned for strong expansion in 2023. He thinks the underlying demand for SKX remains healthy, and sees...
