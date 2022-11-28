ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katharine McPhee Sparkles In Gorgeous Gown For Holiday Special Performance With Hubby David Foster

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: ABC

Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 73, were ready to get into the Christmas spirit! The couple took the stage during ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on November 27 for a special performance of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Katharine showed off those stellar vocals of hers as David played the piano.

Katharine McPhee performing during the Disney holiday special. (ABC)

The 38-year-old American Idol alum looked stunning in a strapless black gown with silver sequins. She paired her dress with a pair of matching black gloves and added an extra touch of sparkle with her diamond earrings. David looked dapper in a white suit. Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Jordin Sparks, and more also performed during the special.

Katharine and David will also be performing during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special, which will air on December 25. They’ll be singing two of their original holiday songs “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List.” Just days before their appearance in the Disney holiday special, the married couple released their Christmas album titled Christmas Songs.

The couple loves performing together and combining their talents to make beautiful music. Katharine and David notably appeared on The Masked Singer as Banana Split back in December 2021. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple and David revealed that their journey on the show allowed them to spend “quality time” together.

“It’s creative time. It was fun to go home as well in David’s studio and have him work obsessively as he has always done on the arrangements because that’s just what he does,” Katharine added.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster on stage during the Disney holiday special. (ABC)

Katharine and David married in 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Rennie, in 2021. David has 5 daughters from previous relationships.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will air on ABC and stream live on Hulu to all subscribers.

