Iowa City, IA

Iowa women outscored 51-38 in 2nd half of loss to UCONN

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Portland, OR) A top ten women’s matchup in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament was won on Sunday by #3 UCONN over #9 Iowa, 86-79. Iowa led 41-35 at the half, but couldn’t pull off the upset.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawks with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Kate Martin made 7/10 field goals and went 6/6 from 3-point range to score 20 points. McKenna Warnock posted 14 points.

Iowa goes to 5-2 on the season and will face #13 NC State on Thursday.

STOCKPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

