The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do.After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.The star kicker had made 65 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. This was a particularly harsh way to end that streak."It's heartbreaking to me at this point," said Tucker, who won a game at Detroit with a record-breaking 66-yard...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO