$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
NBC Sports
John Hadl dies at 82
Longtime Chargers quarterback John Hadl has died at the age of 82. Hadl’s death was announced by the University of Kansas. Hadl attended the school and was drafted by both the Lions in the NFL and Chargers in the AFL in 1962. He opted to sign with the Chargers and spent 11 seasons with the team.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Opening
The Stanford football program is reportedly eyeing an NFL assistant for its head coaching vacancy. The Pac-12 team has reportedly talked to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about taking over in Northern California, per college football insider Stewart Mandel. Roman was an assistant on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in...
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
No. 3 UConn’s matchup against No. 7 Notre Dame is the bargain seat of the week.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed
After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do.After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.The star kicker had made 65 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. This was a particularly harsh way to end that streak."It's heartbreaking to me at this point," said Tucker, who won a game at Detroit with a record-breaking 66-yard...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
Elizabeth Blackburn Updates Bengals Fans With Impressive On- and Off-Field Numbers
Cincinnati is entering the home stretch of its schedule with four upcoming home games.
NBC Sports
How JK's changed mindset leads to 'best game' of Dubs career
DALLAS -- The final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday in the Warriors' 23-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and there stood 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. With Kerr's arm around Kuminga, the young forward listened intently as he smiled from ear to ear.
Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
What should be reasonable expectations for Matt Rhule at Nebraska?
Nebraska is getting a lot of applause for hiring Matt Rhule. He’s a proven football coach at the college level and knows how to build a competitive program. He did it at Temple. He did it at Baylor. There’s little doubt that he should be able to do the same with the Cornhuskers. Athletic director Read more... The post What should be reasonable expectations for Matt Rhule at Nebraska? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson meets with reporters, declines to answer non-football questions
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last met with reporters in August, just after news broke that he agreed to accept an 11-game suspension from the league, along with paying a $5 million fine. He fielded questions about the situation, and among other things he proclaimed his innocence. Watson is now back....
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks
Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
NBC Sports
What Hali, Sabonis expect from emotional Kings-Pacers clash
SACRAMENTO -- Domantas Sabonis, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton all will square off for the first time Wednesday night in their new uniforms, nine months after the blockbuster trade between the Kings and Indiana Pacers. Sacramento and Indiana did clash last March after the blockbuster trade, but Sabonis sat out...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers returns to practice
After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for Thursday’s session. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Rodgers was on the field participating during individual drills in the portion of practice open to media. Rodgers is officially listed with both right thumb and rib...
