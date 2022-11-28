Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
NBC Sports
John Hadl dies at 82
Longtime Chargers quarterback John Hadl has died at the age of 82. Hadl’s death was announced by the University of Kansas. Hadl attended the school and was drafted by both the Lions in the NFL and Chargers in the AFL in 1962. He opted to sign with the Chargers and spent 11 seasons with the team.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed
After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
NBC Sports
Famed Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry passes away at age 84
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who made his MLB debut with the Giants and pitched for them from 1962 to 1971, passed away Thursday. Perry died of natural causes at his home in Gaffney, S.C., around 5 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. No additional details were provided.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to Mostert's claim 49ers mishandled his injury
As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
Elizabeth Blackburn Updates Bengals Fans With Impressive On- and Off-Field Numbers
Cincinnati is entering the home stretch of its schedule with four upcoming home games.
Eagles' Darius Slay Swaps Jerseys With Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Darius Slay swapped jerseys with Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Jones oddly steps up vs. Washington — but that could end Sunday
Certain athletes across all sports — from superstars to random role players — happen to turn up their game when facing a certain opponent. For Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Washington is the team that he chooses to torment. Jones, of course, isn't anyone's idea of a superb signal-caller....
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers returns to practice
After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for Thursday’s session. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Rodgers was on the field participating during individual drills in the portion of practice open to media. Rodgers is officially listed with both right thumb and rib...
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis set to return to practice for Eagles
Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis is set to start working his way back into the lineup. The Eagles announced that the first-round pick has been designated to return from injured reserve. Davis can begin practicing with the team on Wednesday and could be activated to play against the Titans this weekend.
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday
The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
Comments / 0