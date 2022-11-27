ASUN regular-season champion and tournament runner-up Liberty (23-8) hosts the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Lady Flames will face Western Carolina (18-12) in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will take on the winner of Clemson (13-17) and Toledo (18-12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Liberty Arena.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO