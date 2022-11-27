Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
Liberty Takes on WCU to Open NIVC, Saturday at Home
ASUN regular-season champion and tournament runner-up Liberty (23-8) hosts the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Lady Flames will face Western Carolina (18-12) in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will take on the winner of Clemson (13-17) and Toledo (18-12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Liberty Arena.
Liberty News
Four Lady Flames Named to 2022 All-Region Teams
Four Liberty women’s soccer players have been selected to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region team. Defender Bridie Herman earned first-team recognition, while goalkeeper Ainsley Leja and midfielder Saydie Holland were named to the second team. Midfielder Rachel DeRuby was selected to the third team. The four helped...
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Maryland Eastern Shore
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) Liberty is 5-0 all-time against Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). The Flames topped the Hawks 73-61 a season ago at Liberty Arena (Nov. 27, 2021). • This past Saturday night versus Delaware State, Darius McGhee became the fourth 2,000-point scorer in school history. McGhee’s three-pointer with 5:16 left in the opening half put him over the 2,000-point plateau. He is one of five active Division I players with 2,000+ points.
Liberty News
Liberty Kickoff to Open Indoor Track Season, Thursday and Friday
Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Video Streaming (FloTrack) Liberty will open its 2022-23 indoor track & field season this week with a pair of meets. Most of the Flames and Lady Flames will compete in the Liberty Kickoff, Thursday and Friday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Meanwhile, Tristian Merchant will make his Flames debut during Saturday’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.
Liberty News
Men’s wrestling team ranked No. 1 in NCWA heading into first duals tournament in Mich.
Liberty University’s four-time-defending NCWA National Duals and NCWA Grand National champion men’s wrestling team debuted at No. 1 in the NCWA rankings, released on Friday. The Flames were followed by second-ranked Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) rival The Apprentice School and No. 3 University of Toledo, which recently won a...
Liberty News
Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Pat Sipe
Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Pat Sipe, who passed away last week at the age of 58. Sipe was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s baseball team. Sipe finished his four-year standout career at Liberty establishing...
Liberty News
Synchronized skaters to compete in Connecticut after traveling through New York City
With final exams fast approaching, and Christmas less than a month away, members of Liberty University’s synchronized skating team will have the opportunity to get away to share some holiday cheer in New York City before performing their new routine in competition for the first time at Saturday’s Terry Conners Open Synchronized Skating competition in Connecticut.
Liberty News
Liberty students receive degrees in special ceremonies at military installations
Service members, veterans, and military spouses who earn degrees from Liberty University as well as other institutions can celebrate this major accomplishment through graduation ceremonies at their respective military installations. Thirty-two Liberty University graduates were honored at three different graduation ceremonies held on military installations in recent months. Each site...
Liberty News
Create Fest combines engineering minds, business savvy to develop marketable inventions
Developing successful business models for engineering inventions takes partnership and collaboration, which is what this week’s Create Fest at Liberty University is all about. On Thursday, student teams from adjunct professor Marc Jantomaso’s Introduction to Engineering (ENGR 102) class showcased posters of their innovative project ideas in the School...
Comments / 0