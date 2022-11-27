ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty Takes on WCU to Open NIVC, Saturday at Home

ASUN regular-season champion and tournament runner-up Liberty (23-8) hosts the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Lady Flames will face Western Carolina (18-12) in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will take on the winner of Clemson (13-17) and Toledo (18-12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Liberty Arena.
Four Lady Flames Named to 2022 All-Region Teams

Four Liberty women’s soccer players have been selected to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region team. Defender Bridie Herman earned first-team recognition, while goalkeeper Ainsley Leja and midfielder Saydie Holland were named to the second team. Midfielder Rachel DeRuby was selected to the third team. The four helped...
MBB Game Day: Maryland Eastern Shore

LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) Liberty is 5-0 all-time against Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). The Flames topped the Hawks 73-61 a season ago at Liberty Arena (Nov. 27, 2021). • This past Saturday night versus Delaware State, Darius McGhee became the fourth 2,000-point scorer in school history. McGhee’s three-pointer with 5:16 left in the opening half put him over the 2,000-point plateau. He is one of five active Division I players with 2,000+ points.
Liberty Kickoff to Open Indoor Track Season, Thursday and Friday

Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Video Streaming (FloTrack) Liberty will open its 2022-23 indoor track & field season this week with a pair of meets. Most of the Flames and Lady Flames will compete in the Liberty Kickoff, Thursday and Friday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Meanwhile, Tristian Merchant will make his Flames debut during Saturday’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.
Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Pat Sipe

Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Pat Sipe, who passed away last week at the age of 58. Sipe was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s baseball team. Sipe finished his four-year standout career at Liberty establishing...
Synchronized skaters to compete in Connecticut after traveling through New York City

With final exams fast approaching, and Christmas less than a month away, members of Liberty University’s synchronized skating team will have the opportunity to get away to share some holiday cheer in New York City before performing their new routine in competition for the first time at Saturday’s Terry Conners Open Synchronized Skating competition in Connecticut.
Liberty students receive degrees in special ceremonies at military installations

Service members, veterans, and military spouses who earn degrees from Liberty University as well as other institutions can celebrate this major accomplishment through graduation ceremonies at their respective military installations. Thirty-two Liberty University graduates were honored at three different graduation ceremonies held on military installations in recent months. Each site...
Create Fest combines engineering minds, business savvy to develop marketable inventions

Developing successful business models for engineering inventions takes partnership and collaboration, which is what this week’s Create Fest at Liberty University is all about. On Thursday, student teams from adjunct professor Marc Jantomaso’s Introduction to Engineering (ENGR 102) class showcased posters of their innovative project ideas in the School...
