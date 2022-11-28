Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Daily
Cameron Williams beginning to prove herself as key contributor
As the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team continues its campaign to replicate last season’s historic success, the legacy of Naz Hillmon still looms large in conversations about the team’s identity. Replacing her production as a scorer, defender and leader remain at the forefront of conversation about the team’s current prospects.
Michigan Daily
After inconsistency against Virginia, Michigan needs to find stability from deep
Freshman wing Jett Howard stood poised, toeing the 3-point line, waiting for a pass from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin. Swinging the ball around the arc, it found Howard’s hands in shooting position. Letting the ball fly, and sinking the 3-pointer through the net, Howard gave the Michigan men’s basketball the lead for the first time against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan took a step, but it needs a leap
That was the sentiment junior center Hunter Dickinson provided to open the postgame press conference after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s loss to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night. But Dickinson didn’t stop there. “I think (this game) means that we obviously are one of the top...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Michigan Daily
Michigan won’t overlook Purdue, but sets sights on greater goal
All year, the No. 2 Michigan football team has insisted it only looks at the opponent in front of it. The Wolverines never admitted to looking forward to The Game, or past weaker opponents. Every team was a test, presenting its own unique challenges. This week, that hasn’t changed.
Michigan Daily
Despite point guard questions, Leigha Brown making an impact all over the court
Entering this season, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team was still looking for a true point guard. It needed a player to squarely establish herself as the leader and facilitator of the offense, a crucial role for any team. Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico acknowledged at Michigan Media...
Michigan Daily
Penalty taking tendencies bring Michigan’s penalty kill to forefront
Two months into the season, there are plenty of statistics that cast the No. 5 Michigan hockey team in a positive light. The Wolverines lead the nation when it comes to power-play goals scored, and are ranked second in power play percentage and goals per game. But there’s another statistic where Michigan also ranks in the top five — penalty minutes.
Michigan Daily
Michigan to face biggest challenge so far against Virginia
When asked about upcoming “higher-profile” opponents after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win over Jackson State last Wednesday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard shot that notion down. “I look at every game that we play (as against) high-profile opponents,” Howard said. But even if Howard considers...
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
Coach Scott Drew after #6 Baylor's 96-70 loss to Marquette
Here is a quick summary of Coach Scott Drew's presser. +MU's Pressure…did not see that coming. We fed the fire with TOs…. +our Defense... we were not good either half…1 H too much transition…. +Normally we play 4 or 5 out…and we scored 45 in 2H…they made 12...
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, Mazi Smith showcases his ascension
Mazi Smith’s stardom — much like himself — has been subtle the entire season. In fact, it’s been quiet throughout his entire football career. Finally, the senior defensive tackle’s performance jumped off the screen. It was impossible to ignore the 337-pound athlete barreling at Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, the behemoth building a wall deterring the Buckeyes’ run game.
Michigan Daily
Better, not bitter: Harbaugh reflects on Michigan’s selflessness
Jim Harbaugh is not typically one to gush. The Michigan coach usually keeps his emotions close to his vest, invoking ‘coachspeak’ or wandering anecdotes without a clear endpoint. But inside Schembechler Hall on Monday, 48 hours after one of the biggest wins of his career, Harbaugh struck a...
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
Michigan Daily
Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge
According to Washtenaw County court records, senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge for an incident on Oct. 7 of this year. Smith will “continue to participate as a member of the team,” according to a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that was released Thursday afternoon.
Speedy St. Matthew won 1962 state basketball title en route to Greater Flint Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series profiling to Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Michigan Daily
More than a fraud? The guilt of being a fake activist
All my life, I’ve wanted to be the one who stands on the pulpit and delivers the victory message. I’ve dreamed of marching up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial like Martin Luther King Jr., telling America that I belong, that I am meant to be here and that I am a human being that deserves fundamental rights. I’ve longed to protest in the streets, screaming until the hoarseness in my throat overtakes my vocal cords and I gasp for breath.
Michigan Daily
Detroit Street Filling Station: Americana meets plant-based in this eclectic institution
Few restaurants in Ann Arbor have received the love that Detroit Street Filling Station has. Locals know that the spot is worth the hype from its community justice–focused team to its iconic appetizer menu. Detroit Street Filling Station focuses on fresh produce and complex plant-based flavors and is transparent about its ingredients. It may not have non-vegans as enticed, but it has engaged a diverse local community inching toward a more plant-based lifestyle, all while supporting social and environmental causes.
Michigan Daily
More than food: Alma maters and Afternoon Delight
Restaurants are more than just their food — they are the experiences had and memories made sitting at their tables. A few years ago, when I decided I wanted to come to the University of Michigan (my mom’s alma mater), I asked her for restaurant recommendations. Even though my parents always told me I’d mainly be eating in the dining halls (which has not proved to be true), restaurants were an important part of my college decision. Restaurants set the tone for the culture and life of a city — especially a city like Ann Arbor, which is known as a “foodie” town with a plethora of options for different cuisines.
