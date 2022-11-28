ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster

A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields' rise, injury show size, potential of Bears' rebuild

In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games revolve around quarterback Justin Fields, his Year 2 rise, and the impact it has had on a team that lacks talent and the direction of a franchise starting a Square 1 after a full-scale teardown.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’

NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'

On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) will be taking the prime-time stage for the second consecutive week as they visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. Because the Colts will be playing Sunday night, they will get national coverage on NBC. But here’s a look at the TV...
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension

The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai. The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
