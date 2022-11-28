In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games revolve around quarterback Justin Fields, his Year 2 rise, and the impact it has had on a team that lacks talent and the direction of a franchise starting a Square 1 after a full-scale teardown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO