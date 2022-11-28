Read full article on original website
New York Giants Injury Report: Still Rather Lengthy
The Giants stiill have something of a lengthy injury report.
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Mooney proved immeasurable value to Bears in season of change
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Injuries are commonplace in football. It's a violent game played by fast, strong, athletic men colliding at breakneck speeds. Players go down, and other players step in to fill the void. Some chasms are more easily filled than others. Some are impossible to replenish. The Bears...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Notes: 7-Footer Update | Bench Concerns? | Reese Feasting
Maryland basketball has played small when starting center Julian Reese is on the bench, usually employing 6-foot-7, 210-pound reserve Patrick Emilien at the five. Emilien has performed well, but there will be times during Big Ten play when more size is needed. So what's the status of 7-foot freshman Caleum-Swanton-Rodger?
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position
If you gave Bears general manager Ryan Poles some truth serum, he'd probably tell you the 2022 season has gone about as well as he could have hoped as it pertains to the direction of the rebuild. Yes, the Bears are 3-9 and losers of five games in a row....
Fields' rise, injury show size, potential of Bears' rebuild
In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games revolve around quarterback Justin Fields, his Year 2 rise, and the impact it has had on a team that lacks talent and the direction of a franchise starting a Square 1 after a full-scale teardown.
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Eddie Jackson leads in free safety votes for NFC Pro Bowl
Bears safety Eddie Jackson leads the NFC in Pro Bowl votes for free safety. The sixth-year safety is having a bounce-back year after two quiet seasons in the Bears' secondary. The former All-Pro safety has 80 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles. Jackson's been on two...
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'
On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) will be taking the prime-time stage for the second consecutive week as they visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. Because the Colts will be playing Sunday night, they will get national coverage on NBC. But here’s a look at the TV...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension
The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai. The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Lazard says Rodgers needs to 'renew his ownership' of the Bears
Aaron Rodgers self-proclaimed himself healthy enough to play this week on Tuesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, saying he received "good news" from scans about his ribs. On Wednesday, wide receiver Allen Lazard explained why Rodgers is destined to play against their NFC North foe this Sunday,...
