Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers makes feelings on Jordan Love clear
All signs point to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers starting this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. However, Rodgers’ 2022 NFL season and last week’s injury have put a renewed focus on the future of the franchise and quarterback Jordan Love. While Rodgers continues to focus on playing and being the face of the franchise, he also has some honest thoughts on his backup and a potential replacement one day.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback
It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
