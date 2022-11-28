Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
BoxingNews24.com
When Tune up fights go wrong & Tank Davis vs Hector Garcia
By Gav Duthie: Last week I read two articles back to back where I managed to get excited one minute then confused the next. The first read that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had agreed terms to fight, the next said Davis 27-0 (25) was fighting Hector Luis Garcia 16-0 (10) in January. As far as tune ups go this is a whopper. Hector Garcia has already upset the applecart as a tune up opponent in defeating Chris Colbert but nobody seems to have learned their lesson.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson targeting George Kambosos for next fight
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson believes his next opponent could be former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr rather than Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz or William Zepeda. Ideally, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) would prefer to fight #2 WBC-ranked Pitbull Cruz, or if not him, #3 Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs)....
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
BoxingNews24.com
Efe Ajagba battles Oscar Rivas on Jan.14th in New York on ESPN
By Craig Page: 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba will battle Oscar ‘Kaboom’ Rivas in a heavyweight bout in the 10-round main event on January 14th on ESPN at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The action on the card kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m....
BoxingNews24.com
Who Are the Best of the “Big 12” Heavyweights?
By Ken Hissner: The “Big 12” heavyweights who are not world champions that are unbeaten or with only one loss are who to watch out for going into 2023. Starting with Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez, 21-0 (14), of Miami, Florida, whose best win was over Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba, then 15-0.
BoxingNews24.com
“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer
By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner targeting Regis Prograis after February fight
By Brian Webber: Former four-division world champion Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner posted on social media to let Regis Prograis that he intends to challenge him for his WBC light welterweight title after the first fight of his three-fight deal with BLK Prime in February. Broner waited until Prograis...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk to attend Fury vs. Chisora 3 on Saturday in London
By Scott Gilfoid: Unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will attend ringside this Saturday night to watch WBC belt-holder Tyson Fury defend against journeyman Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, UK. Upset with Usyk referring to him as a drunk, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) warned recently that he...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury: “Steve Cunningham was better than Oleksandr Usyk”
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury is already starting his campaign to devalue IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk by remarking today that former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham was a better fighter than him. Few boxing fans would agree with Fury’s opinion that Cunningham was a better fighter than Usyk. When...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury “will happen next” – Bob Arum
By Barry Holbrook: Top Rank boss Bob Arum says he’ll begin negotiating the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury undisputed clash next Monday, providing Derek Chisora doesn’t upset his plans by pulling off an upset against ‘The Gypsy King’ on Saturday. As long as Fury doesn’t get...
BoxingNews24.com
Prograis: “I’ll really hurt Teofimo for real”
By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis wants to hurt former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after hearing him call him “slow” in an interview. Teofimo hasn’t talked of wanting to mix it with Prograis, so the chances of Regis getting his wish to hurt him are slim right now.
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr tells Conor Benn: “own up and ask for forgiveness”
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn is hiding and needs to “own up” and say he’s sorry for being popped for PED. Eubank Jr feels that even if Benn is found non-guilty by the board, the public perception will continue to be that he cheated by using PEDs.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo on Tim Tszyu: “Spectacular knockout” coming on Jan.28th
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo quickly responded to Tim Tszyu’s recent remarks, predicting a “spectacular knockout” of the Australian native in their fight on January 28th. The undisputed champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) plans on making the unbeaten WBO mandatory Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) pay when they...
BoxingNews24.com
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez III preview for Saturday’s trilogy on DAZN
By Dan Ambrose: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada, in their trilogy fight this Saturday, December 3rd, in the main event on DAZN at the Desert Diamond Arena, in Glendale, Arizona. The vacant WBC world super flyweight title will be on the line for the fight. Thus...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo not on Dmitry Bivol’s target list
By Allan Fox: Eddie Hearn has ruled out Jermall Charlo as an option for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight in 2023. Hearn says he thought the inactive Jermall was retired from the sport because he hasn’t fought in ages. Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) surprised many boxing fans over the...
BoxingNews24.com
Lennox lewis says Chisora must pressure Fury hard
By Robert Segal: Lennox Lewis says Derek Chisora is going to need to put massive pressure on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for him to win their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. The former heavyweight champion Lewis is giving Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis: “He knows I’m coming”
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson says the ONLY reason Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has suddenly started mentioning his name on social media is because he’s got two fights lined up against Hector Luis Garcia and Ryan Garcia in 2023. The unbeaten #2 WBO, #3 WBC, #5 IBF, and...
Comments / 0