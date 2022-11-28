Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
Five things to know before ISU men's basketball opens MVC play against Murray State
Illinois State men's basketball is looking to continue its success in true road games this year against a new Missouri Valley Conference foe in Murray State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Murray, Kentucky. Here are five things to know as the 2-5 Redbirds look to spoil the Racers' MVC opener:
videtteonline.com
Annexstad highlights Redbirds' MVFC All-Newcomer honors
Following an up-and-down season, Illinois State football's Zack Annexstad, Wenkers Wright and Deandre Lamont were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. In eight games played this season, Annexstad provided a spark for the Redbirds' offense. The Minnesota transfer completed just under 63% of his passes for 1,691...
videtteonline.com
Robinson earns second-straight MVC Newcomer of the Week honors
With a string of stellar performances from graduate student Paige Robinson, the Missouri Valley Conference announced her second consecutive MVC Newcomer of the Week award Monday. Robinson was named both the MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week during the Redbirds' first week of regular-season games and continues that strong...
Illini stay ranked No. 16 in new poll
WCIA — After a crazy week in college basketball, Illinois is the only team in the nation to stay right at its previous spot as they come in this week at No. 16 again. The country does have a new No. 1 in Houston, with Texas and familiar Illini foe Virginia to follow. This week’s […]
Illinois Football: Illini coaching staff sees potential in 2023 recruit
There are still a few more players to land for 2023, and the Illinois football program is going to make sure this is a full recruiting class. I have been pretty impressed with the way the Bret Bielema regime has recruited. He has brought in one class thus far and it was ranked inside the top 50 nationally. Now the Illini are trying to finish off the class of 2023 with another top-50 ranking.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record
LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo’s job security wasn’t in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn’t enough to save Arroyo’s job. Just two days after UNLV defeated Nevada 27-22, athletic director Erick Harper announced his decision Monday to move on from Arroyo, who went 7-23 over three seasons. Arroyo had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million buyout over the remainder of that term. UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said the money for the buyout would be privately raised.
Henderson, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Henderson. The Chaparral High School basketball team will have a game with Green Valley High School on November 28, 2022, 18:30:00. The Las Vegas High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School on November 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
videtteonline.com
Red Elite Dolls makes history as first all-Black dance organization performing at ISU
Red Elite Dolls made history at Illinois State University by becoming the first all-Black dance organization to perform at a Redbird football game. Red Elite Dolls is a women’s Black majorette and poms team. Aariana Watson, the team's captain and treasurer, described majorette as a combination of jazz, hip hop and j-setting.
MGM Resorts cutting ties with organizers, which it blames for failures at Las Vegas Invitational
MGM Resorts is cutting ties with the Las Vegas Invitational organizers after drew plenty of backlash for its poor setup. MGM Resorts said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it would no longer work with event coordinator Ryan Polk or the organizers of the tournament for future events, and placed the blame for the tournament’s failures — which included an injury scare with no paramedics on site — on Polk.
videtteonline.com
ISU's School of Dance prepares for semester finale at 'interACTION: Fall Dance Concert'
Illinois State University’s School of Theatre and Dance is hosting its annual Fall Dance Concert this weekend. The Fall Dance Concert will feature five original works choreographed by School of Dance faculty Laina Reese Carney, Greg Merriman, Jocelyn Perez and Darby Wilde. Guest artist Alexandra Beller will also be choreographing a work for the concert.
videtteonline.com
ISU to hold Listening Circle Friday to help students process Club Q shooting
Illinois State University will hold a Listening Circle Friday to help students process recent anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents, including the Club Q shooting. The circle will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and will be led by Dr. Dakesa Piña, director of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Education, and Dr. Gavin Weiser, assistant professor in Educational Administration and Foundations.
videtteonline.com
ISU professor Stephens uses social work to help Black students transition to college
Dr. Nathan Stephens said that every social worker has a story, one that encourages them to find their own motto. His story started in public housing, as he was raised by a single mother struggling with addiction. Stephens is an assistant professor in social work at Illinois State University. Recently,...
8newsnow.com
More than just a donut with Mochinut Henderson
Las Vegas Now is back at Mochinut Henderson. This time they find out what makes their donuts special, how their milk tea bobas are made and sample one of their best-selling Korean style rice hotdogs.
videtteonline.com
Secretary of State license, vehicle services available at ISU Tuesday
Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White’s office will be on Illinois State University's campus from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Tuesday in the Bone Student Center’s Spotlight Room. The office will be serving the ISU community by providing driver’s license and ID renewal, replacement and corrections, vehicle sticker sales, collegiate license plates, car, B-truck and motorcycle plates, vehicle title and registration, parking placards and organ and tissue donor registration.
videtteonline.com
Sweet success: Normal's first Crumbl Cookies location set to open Friday
Bloomington-Normal residents may need to keep an eye on their sweet tooth as the first Normal Crumbl Cookies is set to open Friday. The locally owned and operated location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 309 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 405.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Taste The World At Gaetano’s
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
Comments / 0