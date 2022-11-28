ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KSNT News

Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
ssnewstelegram.com

Kyle Rote takes over for D. Walker

The vote for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the best college football player in the land, was announced on Dec. 5, 1950, and Kyle Rote of SMU did himself proud by coming in second. The Southern Methodist Mustangs made the long trip from Dallas to Pittsburgh for their season...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU OC Garrett Riley named Broyles Award finalist

TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best assistant coach in college football. Riley is one of five nominees for the award along with Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road

Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
MaxPreps

High school basketball rankings: Lake Highlands debuts at No. 15 in first regular season MaxPreps Top 25

The defending national champion Duncanville has already defeated four ranked opponents in their first five contests, including signature early season victories over top 10 opponents Columbus (Miami) 62-59 and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 59-57. The Panthers have clearly built the strongest resume to this point in the season and will have the opportunity to reclaim their spot atop the rankings against top-ranked Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Dec. 16 at the Hoopfest in Paradise.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says

DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City

At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
PLANO, TX
Southlake Style

Feedstore BBQ And More

Found this hidden gem while driving around Southlake. Lots of locals frequent this place — fries are a must-try. I love the mom-and-pop feel. Option to eat outside is available, and you get an amazing view of the sunset. The ribs and burnt ends were delicious, and the brisket was tender. Will definitely frequent this spot. — Emme D.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

