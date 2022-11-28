Read full article on original website
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TCU Should Be in the CFP Regardless of Outcome This WeekendNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
The 12 stories behind TCU football's run to 12-0
From the hire of Sonny Dykes to a berth in the Big 12 championship game, the 2022 TCU story has been a wild ride. These are the stories behind an undefeated regular season.
Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
A Passionate Purple Plea
A Passionate Purple Plea News Staff Wed, 11/30/2022 - 15:14 Image Lindy Segall is a member of the TCU graduating class of 1974. Body Much...
Kyle Rote takes over for D. Walker
The vote for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the best college football player in the land, was announced on Dec. 5, 1950, and Kyle Rote of SMU did himself proud by coming in second. The Southern Methodist Mustangs made the long trip from Dallas to Pittsburgh for their season...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
TCU OC Garrett Riley named Broyles Award finalist
TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best assistant coach in college football. Riley is one of five nominees for the award along with Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
Longview prepares for first-ever meeting with Mansfield Timberview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — The number one Longview Lobos have been on a roll this postseason, and have continued to live up to their preseason expectations. Head coach John King credits their success to 40 returners and playing like a family. “There is just so much maturity and focus, I have been really proud […]
New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road
Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
High school basketball rankings: Lake Highlands debuts at No. 15 in first regular season MaxPreps Top 25
The defending national champion Duncanville has already defeated four ranked opponents in their first five contests, including signature early season victories over top 10 opponents Columbus (Miami) 62-59 and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 59-57. The Panthers have clearly built the strongest resume to this point in the season and will have the opportunity to reclaim their spot atop the rankings against top-ranked Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Dec. 16 at the Hoopfest in Paradise.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroy
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City
At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
Frisco to get $3 billion project The Mix at former Wade Park
This aerial rendering shows the mixed-experience community The Mix. (Rendering courtesy The Mix) A new 112-acre mixed-experience community called The Mix will center around a 9-acre park space in the area of Frisco previously known as Wade Park. Developers unveiled the plans and name of the $3 billion project on...
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
Feedstore BBQ And More
Found this hidden gem while driving around Southlake. Lots of locals frequent this place — fries are a must-try. I love the mom-and-pop feel. Option to eat outside is available, and you get an amazing view of the sunset. The ribs and burnt ends were delicious, and the brisket was tender. Will definitely frequent this spot. — Emme D.
