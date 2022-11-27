Doc Rivers, Sixers worried about PJ Tucker's ankle as reason for taking him out

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to come away with an easy 133-103 win over the Orlando Magic on a night when they shot a ridiculous 64.9% from the floor and they had 32 assists. They were able to win their third game in four nights despite not having their top three players.

They then lost a starter at halftime as PJ Tucker went down with a left ankle issue. The Sixers called it left ankle soreness which is essentially the same issue he had on Friday.

As the Sixers get set for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and the 22-point lead they had at the half on Sunday, coach Doc Rivers and the staff decided to hold him out. They started Danuel House Jr. in place of Tucker and they were able to rest their veteran after halftime.

“We were worried about his foot,” Rivers said of Tucker. “It’s a sprained ankle, but he was doing a great job on (Paolo) Banchero, obviously, you can see that, but we had the lead. We felt like, let’s take the chance, and then D-House came in and he was fantastic.”

As far as whether Tucker will be able to play on Monday against the Hawks, Rivers isn’t completely sure just yet.

“I don’t know yet,” said Rivers. “That’s why we felt like with the lead, get him out now because we knew we play tomorrow.”