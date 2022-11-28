Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death
YARMOUTH – Twenty-two years ago today—Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable. At approximately 2:30 PM on December 1, 2000, Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded...
capecod.com
Provincetown Police seek suspect in hit & run crash
PROVINCETOWN – On Thursday December 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30am Officers responded to a report of an accident with property damage at Stop and Shop parking lot. The vehicle, pictured below, struck a parked vehicle and left the scene. The involved vehicle is possibly an older model green Ford...
capecod.com
Medical condition may have led to truck taking out two poles by Otis rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A medical condition may have led to a truck striking a vehicle and taking down two poles in Bourne. It happened around 2:30 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Otis rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the incident. Cape Wide...
capecod.com
Strong winds cause large power outage in Bourne
CAPE COD – Strong winds accompanying a fine squall line with a frontal passage caused scattered power outages. The largest outage was in Bourne where 778 Eversource customers lost power around 8:30 PM Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service reported a 49 MPH gust in Falmouth. Eversource reported the Bourne outage was restored about 9;30 PM.
capecod.com
Military device found in Bourne
BOURNE – A military style device was discovered in Bourne Tuesday morning. The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to a Depot Road location in Cataumet and rendered the device safe. From Bourne Police: At approximately 0927 hours, Bourne Police responded to a report of a possible unexploded...
capecod.com
Two injured in West Barnstable crash
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 149 at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
Sad update: IFAW forced to euthanize four stranded pilot whales in Eastham
EASTHAM – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was on the scene in Eastham after about a half dozen pilot whales stranded. The incident happened Tuesday on Cape Cod Bay near North Sunken Meadow Beach. According to reports a calf did not survive but volunteers are working to assist the others.
capecod.com
Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday
CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department held a ceremony at noon Wednesday. A proclamation was presented for retiring Chief David DePasquale. Fire Chief Justin Tavano was sworn in as the departments new Chief of Department. In addition, Ryan Clarke was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief, Ryan Holmes was sworn in as a Captain, Tim Hunter was sworn in as a Lieutenant and Kristen Taylor was sworn in as a Firefighter.
capecod.com
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
capecod.com
Paving Work Continues on Craigville Beach Road
HYANNIS – Beginning today through Friday, paving will be carried out on Craigville Beach Road from Strawberry Hill Road to Covell’s Beach. Through traffic will be closed from 7 am to 4:30 pm during the duration of the project. Town officials said that the initial paving will be...
capecod.com
Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday at Smith Heights Road. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The highway was briefly closed but officials were able to get one lane in both direction flowing. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
capecod.com
Fire damages several vehicles that had been rented by Secret Service on Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A fire damaged several rental vehicles at the Nantucket Airport early Monday morning. The Nantucket Current reports some of the vehicles had just been returned after being used by the U.S. Secret Service during President Biden’s visit to the island. Nantucket firefighters responded along with the airport crash truck to the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Harwich Names New Planner, Housing Advocate
HARWICH – The board of selectmen last week affirmed the appointments of a new director of planning and community development and a housing advocate. Under the town charter, the selectmen affirm appointments made by the town administrator to fill department head positions. On Nov. 21, Town Administrator Joseph Powers sought approval for Paul Halkiotis as the town’s director of planning and community development and Brianna Nickerson as the town’s first housing advocate. Both candidates were unanimously endorsed by selectmen.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits
HYANNIS – An open meeting will be hosted on December 8 by Cape Cod Healthcare to go over their Community Benefits program. Residents are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions about the program, as the organization is seeking ways to improve their strategic implementation and identify the biggest health needs across the region.
Incoming Cape Cod Sheriff Donna Buckley Wants to Focus on Rehabilitation
Much has been said about the hotly-contested Bristol County Sheriff's election, both around the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and nationally, that saw Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Just across Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod, however, was an open sheriff election that drew many parallels to the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Mortar shell found in Bourne backyard, bomb squad called
BOURNE, Mass. — A homeowner got quite the surprise Tuesday morning when they found an inactive artillery shell while doing yard work in the back of their house. Bourne Police say they responded to a residence on Depot Road just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a possible unexploded mortar round discovered.
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Police searching for Christopher Keeley, suspect in Marshfield double homicide
UPDATE: Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say. Authorities named Christopher Keeley, 27, as a suspect on Wednesday morning in the double homicide investigation in Marshfield. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley is the main suspect in what police are describing as...
