Columbus, OH

Buckeyes Break Louisville’s 48 Home Game Non-Conference Win Streak

LOUISVILLE – The No. 4/5 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) beat No. 18/15 Louisville (5-3) by a 96-77 margin on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Louisville gained the 25-18 lead after one quarter on the advantage from the free throw line, even though Ohio State was better from the field. The Buckeyes trailed 45-37 at halftime. Ohio State used a 28-18 third quarter to take a 65-63 lead into the final quarter. The Buckeyes outscored the Cardinals 31-14 in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development

Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Murr and Podraza Earn Major Big Ten Awards, Five Buckeyes All-Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its end of season women’s volleyball awards on Wednesday following the conclusion of the regular season. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and senior Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Year, both firsts for the Ohio State women’s volleyball program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Sheldon Named to Preseason Wade Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Preseason Wade Watch List was announced on Wednesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon was among the 16 candidates for the 2023 Wade Trophy presented to the best player in college women’s basketball. The Wade Trophy — now in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss

C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 1 Buckeyes Hit the Road to Face No. 8 Minnesota Duluth

Watch: BTN (Friday) | B1G+ (Saturday) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on the road this weekend to meet No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn. The two-game series between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Title IX: Shields Excels Individually During Ohio State Title Run

COLUMBUS, Ohio –As a program, the Ohio State Rowing team has enjoyed incredible success since it began competing during the 1995-96 season. Along the way there have been many individual Buckeyes who have helped the program prosper and excel. Catherine Shields may be the most decorated athlete in Ohio State’s history on the water.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Fischer, Barnett and Sears Named USC All-North Region

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer players Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears have all been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region team for the 2022 season. Barnett and Fischer earn first team distinction and Sears takes home second team honors. For Fischer, this...
COLUMBUS, OH

