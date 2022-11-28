Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Break Louisville’s 48 Home Game Non-Conference Win Streak
LOUISVILLE – The No. 4/5 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) beat No. 18/15 Louisville (5-3) by a 96-77 margin on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Louisville gained the 25-18 lead after one quarter on the advantage from the free throw line, even though Ohio State was better from the field. The Buckeyes trailed 45-37 at halftime. Ohio State used a 28-18 third quarter to take a 65-63 lead into the final quarter. The Buckeyes outscored the Cardinals 31-14 in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development
Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Murr and Podraza Earn Major Big Ten Awards, Five Buckeyes All-Conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its end of season women’s volleyball awards on Wednesday following the conclusion of the regular season. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and senior Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Year, both firsts for the Ohio State women’s volleyball program.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled
We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sheldon Named to Preseason Wade Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Preseason Wade Watch List was announced on Wednesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon was among the 16 candidates for the 2023 Wade Trophy presented to the best player in college women’s basketball. The Wade Trophy — now in...
Paul Finebaum Reveals Ohio State's Path To The College Football Playoff
Saturday was brutal for Ohio State fans, as the Buckeyes not only lost to arch rival Michigan, but got run off their home turf in a 45-23 loss. But as demoralizing as the defeat may have been, the team's dream of a national championship might not be totally dead. Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the ...
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss
C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Alabama Rankings
Ohio State and Alabama are the first teams out of this week's College Football Playoff top 4. The now No. 5 Buckeyes are fresh off a blowout home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 6 Crimson Tide have two losses on the year. Both have been eliminated from conference...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Hit the Road to Face No. 8 Minnesota Duluth
Watch: BTN (Friday) | B1G+ (Saturday) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on the road this weekend to meet No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn. The two-game series between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Shields Excels Individually During Ohio State Title Run
COLUMBUS, Ohio –As a program, the Ohio State Rowing team has enjoyed incredible success since it began competing during the 1995-96 season. Along the way there have been many individual Buckeyes who have helped the program prosper and excel. Catherine Shields may be the most decorated athlete in Ohio State’s history on the water.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer, Barnett and Sears Named USC All-North Region
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer players Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears have all been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region team for the 2022 season. Barnett and Fischer earn first team distinction and Sears takes home second team honors. For Fischer, this...
