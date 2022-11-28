Read full article on original website
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin and athletic director Chris McIntosh officially introduced Luke Fickell as the 31st head football coach in program history on Monday. Fickell, 49, comes to the Badgers from Cincinnati, where he compiled a 57-18 overall record, including a 13-1 mark in 2021, which included a trip to the college football playoffs, leading the first-ever non-power-five program to the Final Four.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
