Megan Thee Stallion has made history as the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list. The Houston Hottie earned an estimated $13 million USD in 2022 from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merchandise, with Forbes citing billion-dollar brands such as Nike, Revlon, Cash App, Popeyes and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as major players in her earnings. That $13 million USD number is comprised of around $2 million USD for her Cheetos Super Bowl ad (in which only her and Charlie Puth’s voice were present; they never appeared in the ad itself), around $1 million USD for her Popeyes “Hottie Sauce,” $250,000 USD for her own Popeyes restaurant and $3 million USD from Time Inc. for the upcoming documentary about her life. “I cannot fake it,” Megan said of her endorsement deals. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”

2 DAYS AGO