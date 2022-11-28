Read full article on original website
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
MKI MIYUKI ZOKU Closes Out FW22 With a Clean-Cut "Suiting" Collection
Hot on the heels of its minimalist collection packed with overshirts, trousers, and T-shirts for Fall/Winter 2022, Leeds-based MKI MIYUKI ZOKU is keeping up the momentum with a new “Suiting” collection. Traditionally, MKI is best known for its clean-cut offerings with minimal branding and comfortably-fitting silhouettes. This was...
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Studio" Restocks This Week
When Tom Sachs announced that his latest project with would be perennial, skeptics questioned the validity of this commitment. Known for highly-sought after collaborations with the Swoosh, the American contemporary artist has held true to his word thus far with his initial NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” colorway hitting shelves for a third time this year.
Gentle Monster Delivers Starry-Eyed "BOLD" Sunglasses Collection
From 2023 onwards, Gentle Monster will introduce its most daring eyewear silhouettes under a new product line, aptly titled “BOLD.” In its first iteration, dubbed “Galaxy of 9 Evenings,” the Korean label draws inspiration from the trailblazing 1966 performance series 9 Evenings: Theatre and Engineering, which gained notoriety for blurring the boundaries between art and science.
First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"
2023 looks to be yet another promising year for Nike and Jordan Brand as rumors and first looks at their upcoming lineups continue to excite the sneaker world. One of the latest to emerge, the Air Jordan 11 is set to remix its iconic “Cool Grey” by utilizing its low-top style in a new “Cement Grey” colorway.
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
Snoop Dogg and His Entire Family Front SKIMS' Holiday 2022 Campaign
In matching sleep sets, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and his entire family (wife, children and grandchildren included) appear front-and-center in SKIMS’ Holiday 2022 campaign. Shot by the brand’s longtime collaborator Donna Trope, the sartorial effort for Kim Kardashian‘s solution-oriented shapewear and loungewear label marks the family’s first-ever campaign together.
Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Black Woman on Cover of 'Forbes' 30 Under 30'
Megan Thee Stallion has made history as the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list. The Houston Hottie earned an estimated $13 million USD in 2022 from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merchandise, with Forbes citing billion-dollar brands such as Nike, Revlon, Cash App, Popeyes and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as major players in her earnings. That $13 million USD number is comprised of around $2 million USD for her Cheetos Super Bowl ad (in which only her and Charlie Puth’s voice were present; they never appeared in the ad itself), around $1 million USD for her Popeyes “Hottie Sauce,” $250,000 USD for her own Popeyes restaurant and $3 million USD from Time Inc. for the upcoming documentary about her life. “I cannot fake it,” Megan said of her endorsement deals. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
WACKO MARIA Presents Leopard-Print Beats Flex Earbuds
Following a “Defy the Noise” campaign earlier this year featuring leading soccer players currently participating in the Qatar World Cup, Beats by Dre now presents a collaboration with Japanese imprint WACKO MARIA. Reflecting the brand’s signature vibrant patterns found across its signature Hawaiian shirts and outwear, the special-edition WACKO MARIA x Beats Flex headphones are found in leopard print with a dual-toned cable.
MM6 Maison Margiela Makes Quietly Subversive Clothes for Pre-Fall 2023
For Pre-Fall 2023, MM6 Maison Margiela considers a theme of sartorial mundanity, tweaking staples from the everyday wardrobe with subtle-yet-disruptive design codes. The result is a serving of thoughtful takes on ordinary silhouettes, or in the brand’s words, “quietly particular clothes for quietly particular people.”. Commonplace clothing categories...
PUMA Celebrates 70th-Anniversary of Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger
In celebration of the Tony the Tiger mascot’s 70th birthday, partners with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes for a two-piece sneaker collection featuring its classic PUMA Suede and Roma silhouettes. The special-edition PUMA Suede is found in hairy orange suede uppers with black tiger stripe details and blue felt co-branded tongue tabs.
Michael Kors and ellesse Offer Ski-Inspired Styles in Capsule Collection
Back by popular demand, Michael Kors and ellesse return with a second sports-derived collaboration following the announcement of their partnership earlier this year. In keeping with the sporty styling of the inaugural capsule, the iconic fashion house and the Italian sportswear brand maintain the signature ski and tennis-inspired silhouettes from the first release, this time focusing on standout styles made for the slopes and the streets.
The Air Jordan 7 Releases in "Black Olive" This Month
As Nike wraps up its year of anniversaries, its Jordan Brand subsidiary is following suit. The Air Jordan 7 somewhat quietly celebrated its 30th year in business as the retro sneaker remains a staple in Air Jordan lineups each year. While the shoe didn’t receive as much attention as the Air Jordan 1 and 2, the latter of which had a standout year in terms of production, the Air Jordan 7 still played a key role with collaborations that included touches from Trophy Room, Bephies Beauty Supply and Quai 54.
Burberry, Aries, Wales Bonner and More Come to Crisis' Christmas Charity Shop
28,882 homeless households were recorded in 2021-2022, and one of the charities helping those in need is Crisis. Ahead of the festive period, Crisis has teamed up with the fashion editor Tom Stubbs and Anda Rowland of Anderson & Sheppard to host this year’s “CRISIS AT THE COP SHOP,” bringing luxury fashion to London’s Savile Row for a good cause.
Billie Eilish Used Leftover Scraps From Her Previous Nike Collab to Craft Her New Air Force 1 Lows
Billie Eilish and are closing out the year with a bang and banding together to deliver an earth-friendly Air Force 1 Low collection. This marks the follow-up to her previous Air Force 1 High team-up that was released earlier this year as well as her collection with Jordan Brand that featured a volt-covered Air Jordan 1 KO and an Air Jordan 15.
Telfar and Moose Knuckles Are Back Again for a Second Collaborative Capsule
Telfar and Moose Knuckles have come together to debut its second collaborative effort that succeeds its initial puffer-inspired range presented last year. This time around, the offering features a 24-piece selection enriched with raised Monogram patterns offered across heavyweight outerwear and accessories crafted for the wintertime. On the apparel side,...
nanamica Joins New Era for a GORE-TEX 59FIFTY Fitted Cap
When it comes to weatherproofing, GORE-TEX has operated as an industry leader for decades. Contributing to the world of fashion across jackets, bottoms, footwear and even hats, the brand’s product technologies are internationally renowned. Well familiar with GORE-TEX, outdoor-focused Japanese label nanamica utilizes the weatherproofing properties once again, this time in collaboration with famous American headwear brand New Era.
Nike Dunk High "Light Orewood Brown" Features Crinkled Leather Overlays
The Dunk High can never stray too far from the spotlight as it has just been officially unveiled in a fresh “Light Orewood Brown” colorway. This reveal arrives hot off the heels of Beijing-based imprint SOULGOODS linking up with. to produce a full-fledged collection centered around the popular...
