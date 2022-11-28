Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
sports360az.com
Sun Devil Notebook – Adding Staff, A WR Transfer Offer & A Pac-12 Coaching Comp for Dillingham
We are less than a week into the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU, and moves are being made. On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced Charlie Ragle will join the staff as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. He joins Vince Amey as defensive line coach, Shaun Aguano as running backs coach and Joe Connolly has been retained as strength coach.
ASU football announces price freeze for season tickets renewed by end of year
Arizona State football will have eight home games next season for the first time since 2013 and third time since 2000. The team announced that season ticket holders that renew their tickets by Dec. 31 will receive them for the same price as 2022. Not only that, but that price...
thesundevils.com
Vince Amey Returns to ASU as Defensive Line Coach
TEMPE – Sun Devil Football Head Coach Kenny Dillingham continues to build a staff with local connections with the addition of fellow Arizona State alum and revered defensive coach Vince Amey as the program's defensive line coach. Amey – a member of the 1996 ASU Rose Bowl roster -...
sports360az.com
Sun Devils staff gets to work, looking at Big Sky All-Conference WR
With the transfer portal now open, the new football staff at Arizona State isn’t wasting any time. Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, is on the Sun Devils’ radar. Guillory played for Charlie Ragle, the former head coach at ISU. Ragle accepted the assistant head coaching position with Kenny Dillingham on Sunday night and is already working out of the football offices in Tempe. Guillory was considered the best player for the Bengals. He caught 52 balls for 785 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the All-Big Sky second-team.
520sportstalk.com
Sun Devil Football Season Ticket Renewal Rate Won’t Change For Two Years
(Tempe, AZ) The 2023 Sun Devil football season will be here fast and it includes The 2023 Sun Devil football season will be here fast and it includes eight home games highlighted by Pac-12 foes Oregon and USC — for its final Pac-12 trip to Tempe — along with a Territorial Cup tilt and out of conference visits by Oklahoma State and Fresno State.
Hurley: ‘There’s just no minutes’ for ASU’s Marcus Bagley right now
The Arizona State Sun Devils have come out the gates strong behind a 6-1 mark and a Legends Classic tournament victory over the course of the first month of play. But there’s one player, however, who hasn’t been as much of a presence for this Sun Devils squad as initially expected.
Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
Devin Booker scores different type of 50 in Suns’ win over Bulls
PHOENIX — Before every game, Devin Booker will be one of the many members of the Phoenix Suns to go through an individual pregame workout on the court. Next time you come to a game, show up an hour early. That’s when he’s out there, perfecting his craft.
Arizona Sports
Devin Booker, Monty Williams named best in West for the month
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October and November, while head coach Monty Williams won Coach of the Month, the NBA announced on Thursday. Booker in the first 21 games of the season has averaged 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Huskies JV Football Receives Only Loss to the Wolves
The JV Hamilton Huskies Football team had an away game loss against their rivals the Chandler Wolves Thursday, Nov. 9. This was Hamilton Huskies first JV loss on the season, finishing with a record of 8-1. The Hamilton Huskies had a big win against Westwood Thursday, Nov. 3 with a final score of 70-0.
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley would shove Suns’ Deandre Ayton all over again
Phoenix Suns fans were given yet another reason to dislike Patrick Beverley when the Los Angeles Lakers guard shoved big man Deandre Ayton in the back just over a week ago. Then came Wednesday, when Beverley took things a step further when discussing the incident that resulted in a three-game suspension for the guard.
Golf Digest
Women’s college golf gets good news that comes with one small question
Three additional schools will have a chance to compete for the NCAA D-I women’s title this spring at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. On Monday, the NCAA announced it is expanding the size of the field at the women’s national championship from 24 teams to 27 beginning in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Andre Baccellia to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Wednesday. Baccellia was released from the team on Monday following Arizona’s Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The wideout had been signed to the active roster the Saturday prior to the defeat. Baccellia has...
Devin Booker finds himself in a mess of an NBA MVP race
Somehow we’ve reached the quarter mark of the NBA season. The Phoenix Suns (15-6) can’t say it’s gone on without a hitch, but their basketball in this 2022-23 season sure as hell looks like a primo product. Lately, without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, a more forceful Deandre Ayton stepped up.
Devin Booker goes into superstar mode, Suns win 5th straight vs. Kings
Devin Booker, to his standards, had been fine in the last four games entering Monday night, all Phoenix Suns wins. But actually, sometimes we’ve got to remind ourselves this is a First Team All-NBA guard we are talking about. The standards and expectations are higher. If he fails to...
Suns GM James Jones staying patient, having Jae Crowder trade talks
It has been more than two months since the Phoenix Suns announced that forward Jae Crowder would not be with the team in training camp, and the veteran remains on the roster despite his desire to be traded. Suns general manager James Jones is remaining patient through this process but...
sports360az.com
Brock Huard Offers Insight on Kenny Dillingham Hire
Brock Huard has seen Kenny Dillingham many times over the years. He calls him one of the brightest football coordinator minds he’s ever been around. Huard joined Brad Cesmat to discuss his thoughts on ASU hiring Dillingham to be the next head coach.
Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule
The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
Report: Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts
The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of a handful of teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts should do very well, whether it’s in Boston for the rest of his career or with a new team — Philadelphia, Chicago, Arizona and Los Angeles all are interested.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0