Tempe, AZ

sports360az.com

Sun Devil Notebook – Adding Staff, A WR Transfer Offer & A Pac-12 Coaching Comp for Dillingham

We are less than a week into the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU, and moves are being made. On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced Charlie Ragle will join the staff as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. He joins Vince Amey as defensive line coach, Shaun Aguano as running backs coach and Joe Connolly has been retained as strength coach.
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Vince Amey Returns to ASU as Defensive Line Coach

TEMPE – Sun Devil Football Head Coach Kenny Dillingham continues to build a staff with local connections with the addition of fellow Arizona State alum and revered defensive coach Vince Amey as the program's defensive line coach. Amey – a member of the 1996 ASU Rose Bowl roster -...
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Sun Devils staff gets to work, looking at Big Sky All-Conference WR

With the transfer portal now open, the new football staff at Arizona State isn’t wasting any time. Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, is on the Sun Devils’ radar. Guillory played for Charlie Ragle, the former head coach at ISU. Ragle accepted the assistant head coaching position with Kenny Dillingham on Sunday night and is already working out of the football offices in Tempe. Guillory was considered the best player for the Bengals. He caught 52 balls for 785 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the All-Big Sky second-team.
TEMPE, AZ
520sportstalk.com

Sun Devil Football Season Ticket Renewal Rate Won’t Change For Two Years

(Tempe, AZ) The 2023 Sun Devil football season will be here fast and it includes The 2023 Sun Devil football season will be here fast and it includes eight home games highlighted by Pac-12 foes Oregon and USC — for its final Pac-12 trip to Tempe — along with a Territorial Cup tilt and out of conference visits by Oklahoma State and Fresno State.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker, Monty Williams named best in West for the month

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October and November, while head coach Monty Williams won Coach of the Month, the NBA announced on Thursday. Booker in the first 21 games of the season has averaged 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8...
PHOENIX, AZ
hamiltonpawprint.com

Huskies JV Football Receives Only Loss to the Wolves

The JV Hamilton Huskies Football team had an away game loss against their rivals the Chandler Wolves Thursday, Nov. 9. This was Hamilton Huskies first JV loss on the season, finishing with a record of 8-1. The Hamilton Huskies had a big win against Westwood Thursday, Nov. 3 with a final score of 70-0.
CHANDLER, AZ
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker finds himself in a mess of an NBA MVP race

Somehow we’ve reached the quarter mark of the NBA season. The Phoenix Suns (15-6) can’t say it’s gone on without a hitch, but their basketball in this 2022-23 season sure as hell looks like a primo product. Lately, without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, a more forceful Deandre Ayton stepped up.
PHOENIX, AZ
sports360az.com

Brock Huard Offers Insight on Kenny Dillingham Hire

Brock Huard has seen Kenny Dillingham many times over the years. He calls him one of the brightest football coordinator minds he’s ever been around. Huard joined Brad Cesmat to discuss his thoughts on ASU hiring Dillingham to be the next head coach.
Arizona Sports

Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule

The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

