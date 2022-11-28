With the transfer portal now open, the new football staff at Arizona State isn’t wasting any time. Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, is on the Sun Devils’ radar. Guillory played for Charlie Ragle, the former head coach at ISU. Ragle accepted the assistant head coaching position with Kenny Dillingham on Sunday night and is already working out of the football offices in Tempe. Guillory was considered the best player for the Bengals. He caught 52 balls for 785 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the All-Big Sky second-team.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO