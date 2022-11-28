ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

NBC Chicago

Illinois Driver's License Renewal Deadline is Thursday

The extensions from the Illinois Secretary of State's office are over, and the deadline to renew your expired Illinois drivers license or ID card is officially here. In Illinois, although there is a grace period, driving with or using an expired drivers license can result in a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by. However, as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office in 2020 extended several times the renewal period for licenses and IDs, allowing extra time for residents to still legally use expired cards.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1

As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

