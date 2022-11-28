Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Enjoy a Festive Holiday Tea at the Historic McAllister HouseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
NBC Chicago
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
Illinois Driver's License Renewal Deadline is Thursday
The extensions from the Illinois Secretary of State's office are over, and the deadline to renew your expired Illinois drivers license or ID card is officially here. In Illinois, although there is a grace period, driving with or using an expired drivers license can result in a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by. However, as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office in 2020 extended several times the renewal period for licenses and IDs, allowing extra time for residents to still legally use expired cards.
CDC Will Test Sewage for Polio Outside New York to See If It's Circulating Elsewhere in Nation
The CDC will expand polio wastewater surveillance to select communities with low vaccination rates outside the New York metro area. The CDC will initially work work with health officials in Michigan and Philadelphia to identify communities with low vaccination rates and begin testing sewage the in those areas. The decision...
Hurricane Ian Was the Costliest Disaster and the Second-Largest Insured Loss on Record After Hurricane Katrina
Hurricane Ian, a deadly category 4 Atlantic hurricane that struck Florida and South Carolina earlier this year, was the costliest catastrophe on record after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to reinsurer Swiss Re. Ian caused between $50 and 65 billion in insured damages after it made landfall in western Florida...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Man Wanted in Connection With Wisconsin Dating App Incidents Arrested: Police
A man wanted by police in several counties in connection with a kidnapping and death investigation linked to the drugging and robbing of multiple women on dating apps has been arrested in Wisconsin, police announced Tuesday. Franklin police said the person was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, just...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Cases Start to Rise, Best Time to Test
Illinois' COVID metrics are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday, along with spikes in several other viruses, so what can you do if you're feeling ill?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What is COVID's Incubation Period and When is the Best...
Expansive Changes Proposed to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Just Before New Laws Slated to Begin
A proposed amendment to Illinois' SAFE-T Act would expand the number of and types of crimes that could keep people in jail as they await trial, addressing some of the biggest criticisms surrounding the bill just before it is set to take effect. While not a certainty just yet, Wednesday's...
Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
Here's a Look at the Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
A number of significant changes were proposed to Illinois' controversial SAFE-T during the legislative veto session this week. Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters on Wednesday filed an amendment to the act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately...
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
