The extensions from the Illinois Secretary of State's office are over, and the deadline to renew your expired Illinois drivers license or ID card is officially here. In Illinois, although there is a grace period, driving with or using an expired drivers license can result in a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by. However, as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office in 2020 extended several times the renewal period for licenses and IDs, allowing extra time for residents to still legally use expired cards.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO