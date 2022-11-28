ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala

Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida. UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright

The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Proposed Dogwood Village housing project may be moved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run the agency that funded the proposed Dogwood Village say the developer might be able to move the housing project. In a letter to the county commission dated Monday, the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation said they normally don’t allow changes in projects funded by competitive grants.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Alycyone Therapeutics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate, and today I’m here with Susan D’Costa from Alcyone Therapeutics. Susan, thanks so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. And what do you guys do at Alcyone?. Alcyone...
GAINESVILLE, FL

