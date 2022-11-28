Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce gave out their annual business awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber got down to business the night of November 30th, naming the big winners of the annual business awards. This year’s theme was based on the Top Gun movies. TV20 was a media partner and had a table at the event which...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
WCJB
Prescribed burns in Goethe State Forest to protect an endangered species
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Multiple state agencies conducted a controlled burn in Marion County. Fires in Geothe State Forest will not do any intentional harm, the controlled fires are being used to save an endangered species. Ludie Bond, Florida Forest Service, said, “so its paramount we take care of those trees,...
ocala-news.com
Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala
Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
wuft.org
At Zeezenia International Market, there’s something for everyone
For Raef Slim, the worst part is the rain. Slim moved to Gainesville from Lebanon last year and still takes issue with the new climate. “It’s so hot, and then suddenly it rains,” he said. “What happened?”. But on a sunny day in November, Slim spends most...
WCJB
Florida Springs Council challenges permit allowing piping of water from Ginnie Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court allowed a hearing to move forward over a controversial permit for a bottling plant in Gilchrist County. The Florida Springs Council is challenging the permit that allows Seven Springs Water Company to pipe water from Ginnie Springs. The appeals court that met...
WCJB
Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida. UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to...
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
WCJB
UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are getting help with groceries for the holiday season thanks to a donation. UF officials announced the $25,000 donation from Winn-Dixie and the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie delivered groceries on Wednesday morning to the Hitchcock Field and...
WCJB
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
WCJB
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
riverbendnews.org
Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright
The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
wuft.org
Data do not account for families experiencing homelessness in Alachua and surrounding counties
Hopeless. Angry. Lonely. That’s how Amber Tillman and Christopher Smith describe how they are feeling these days. The engaged couple has lived in their white Chevrolet Venture minivan every weekend since Gator football season began this fall because they can’t afford weekend hotel prices anymore. Hotel prices in...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
WCJB
Proposed Dogwood Village housing project may be moved
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run the agency that funded the proposed Dogwood Village say the developer might be able to move the housing project. In a letter to the county commission dated Monday, the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation said they normally don’t allow changes in projects funded by competitive grants.
WCJB
Thousands of people headed to the 2022 Craft Festival to support local artists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Black Friday and small business Saturday came to an end, many people still had a chance to support artists at the annual Craft Festival. For more than 20 years, thousands of people have come to the festival at the Stephen O’Connell Center. “I think I...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Alycyone Therapeutics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate, and today I’m here with Susan D’Costa from Alcyone Therapeutics. Susan, thanks so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. And what do you guys do at Alcyone?. Alcyone...
Comments / 2